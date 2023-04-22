Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 15, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Dark Angel. John Sandford. Putnam
2. Lassiter. J.R. Ward. Gallery
3. Things I Wish I Told My Mother. Patterson/DiLallo. Little, Brown
4. Hello Beautiful. Ann Napolitano. Dial
5. Hang the Moon. Jeannette Walls. Scribner
6. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow. Gabrielle Zevin. Knopf
7. Homecoming. Kate Morton. Mariner
8. Romantic Comedy. Curtis Sittenfeld. Random House
9. Countdown. James Patterson and Brendan DuBois. Little, Brown
10. I Will Find You. Harlan Coben. Grand Central
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Outlive. Peter Attia. Harmony
2. Truly Simple. Kristin Cavallari. Rodale
3. The Wisdom of the Bullfrog. William H. McRaven Grand Central
4. The Return of the Gods. Jonathan Cahn. Frontline
5. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
6. The Love Stories of the Bible Speak. Shannon Bream Broadside
7. You Could Make This Place Beautiful. Maggie Smith. One Signal
8. You’re Going to Make It. Lysa TerKeurst. Thomas Nelson
9. The Creative Act. Rick Rubin. Penguin Press
10. Life Worth Living. Miroslav Volf et al. Open Field
MASS MARKET
1. Two Alone. Sandra Brown. Mira
2. The Russian. Patterson/Born. Grand Central
3. Suspects. Danielle Steel. Dell
4. Legacy. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
5. The Jensens of Colorado. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
6. Death of the Black Widow. Patterson/Barker. Grand Central
7. Save It for Sunday. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
8. Mercy. David Baldacci. Grand Central
9. Tom Clancy: Zero Hour. Don Bentley. Berkley
10. Wrangling the Rancher. Diana Palmer. Harlequin
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Yours Truly. Abby Jimenez. Forever
2. The Last Thing He Told Me. Laura Dave. S&S/Rucci
3. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
4. Never Never. Hoover/Fisher. Canary Street
5. Kaiju No. 8, Vol. 6. Naoya Matsumoto. Viz
6. Heart Bones. Colleen Hoover. Atria
7. Super Shortcut Instant Pot. Jeffrey Eisner. Voracious
8. Things We Hide from the Light. Lucy Score. Bloom
9. Twisted Love. Ana Huang. Bloom
10. Icebreaker. Hannah Grace. Atria
