Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 6, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The 6:20 Man. David Baldacci. Grand Central
2. Portrait of an Unknown Woman. Daniel Silva. Harper
3. Wrong Place Wrong Time. Gillian McAllister. Morrow
4. The Hotel Nantucket. Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
5. Shattered. Patterson/Born. Little, Brown
6. The It Girl. Ruth Ware. Scout
7. Reckoning. Catherine Coulter. Morrow
8. Black Dog. Stuart Woods. Putnam
9. Sparring Partners. John Grisham. Doubleday
10. Mercury Pictures Presents. Anthony Marra. Hogarth
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Unlock Your Potential. Jeff Lerner. Benbella/Holt
2. Not My First Rodeo. Kristi Noem. Twelve
3. Atlas of the Heart. Brene Brown. Random House
4. Half Baked Harvest Every Day. Tieghan Gerard. Clarkson Potter
5. Battle for the American Mind. Pete Hegseth. Broadside
6. Lead Like It Matters. Craig Groeschel. Zondervan
7. Chase the Fun. Annie F. Downs. Revell
8. Finding Me. Viola Davis. HarperOne
9. Killing the Killers. O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s
10. There Are Moms Way Worse Than You. Glenn Boozan. Workman
MASS MARKET
1. Where the Crawdads Sing (media tie-in). Delia Owens. Putnam
2. The Butler. Danielle Steel. Dell
3. Abandoned in Death. J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s
4. The Measure of a Man. William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle
5. The Third Grave. Lisa Jackson. Zebra
6. Rich Dad Poor Dad. Robert T. Kiyosaki. Plata
7. Three Women Disappear. Patterson/Serafin. Grand Central
8. Aura of Night. Heather Graham. Mira
9. The Summer House. Patterson/DuBois. Grand Central
10. From Dusk to Dawn. Nora Roberts. Silhouette
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
2. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake
3. Every Summer After. Carley Fortune. Berkley
4. Book Lovers. Emily Henry. Berkley
5. Where the Crawdads Sing (media tie-in). Delia Owens. Putnam
6. One Piece, Vol. 100. Eiichiro Oda. Viz
7. Things We Never Got Over. Lucy Score. Bloom
8. Bleach, Vol. 1 (20th anniversary ed.). Tite Kubo. Viz
9. The Love Hypothesis. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley
10. The Wish. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
