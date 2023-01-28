Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 21, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Cabinet of Dr. Leng” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central) Last week: —
2. “Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday) Last week: 3
3. “The House of Wolves” by James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Little, Brown) Last week: 1
4. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf) Last week: 5
5. “How to Sell a Haunted House” by Grady Hendrix (Berkley) Last week: —
6. “The House in the Pines: A Novel” by Ana Reyes (Dutton) Last week: 4
7. “The Boys from Biloxi: A Legal Thriller” by John Grisham (Doubleday) Last week: 6
8. “Hell Bent: A Novel” by Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron) Last week: 2
9. “Without a Trace: A Novel” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte) Last week: 7
10. “Demon Copperhead: A Novel” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper) Last week: 8
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Spare” by Prince Harry (Random House) Last week: 1
2. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press) Last week: —
3. “Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes” by Stephen A. Smith (13A) Last week: —
4. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” by Michelle Obama (Crown) Last week: 2
5. “The Nazi Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill” by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron) Last week: 7
6. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster) Last week: 5
7. “Saving Aziz: How the Mission to Help One Became a Calling to Rescue Thousands from the Taliban” by Chad Robichaux (Thomas Nelson) Last week: —
8. “Good Boundaries and Goodbyes: Loving Others Without Losing the Best of Who You Are” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson) Last week: 8
9. “The Good Life: Lessons from the World’s Longest Scientific Study of Happiness” by Robert Waldinger and Mark Schulz (Simon & Schuster) Last week: 4
10. “Buy Back Your Time: Get Unstuck, Reclaim Your Freedom, and Build Your Empire” by Dan Martell (Portfolio) Last week: —
