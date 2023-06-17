Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 10, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley) Last week: 1
2. “Cross Down: An Alex Cross and John Sampson Thriller” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown) Last week: —
3. “Lore Olympus, Vol. 4” by Rachel Smythe (Random House Worlds) Last week: —
4. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove) Last week: 2
5. “Clive Cussler: Fire Strike” by Mike Maden (Putnam) Last week: —
6. “Identity: A Novel” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s) Last week: 3
7. “Lady Tan’s Circle of Women” by Lisa See (Scribner) Last week: —
8. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper) Last week: 5
9. “The Paris Daughter” by Kristin Harmel (Gallery) Last week: —
10. “Hello Beautiful: A Novel” by Ann Napolitano (Dial Press) Last week: 10
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Pageboy: A Memoir” by Elliot Page (Flatiron) Last week: —
2. “Prepared: A Manual for Surviving Worst-Case Scenarios” by Mike Glover (Portfolio) Last week: —
3. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann (Doubleday) Last week: 3
4. “Culture Shock” by Jim Clifton and Jim Harter (Gallup) Last week: 5
5. “Magnolia Table, Volume 3: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering” by Joanna Gaines (Morrow) Last week: 1
6. “The Anti-Communist Manifesto” by Jesse Kelly (Threshold) Last week: —
7. “The Puppeteers: The People Who Control the People Who Control America” by Jason Chaffetz (Broadside) Last week: —
8. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press) Last week: 2
9. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster) Last week: 6
10. “War on Ivermectin: The Medicine that Saved Millions and Could Have Ended the Pandemic” by Pierre Kory and Jenna McCarthy (Skyhorse) Last week: —
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.