Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 23, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Portrait of an Unknown Woman: A Novel” by Daniel Silva (Harper) Last week: —
2. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central) Last week: 1
3. “Shattered” by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown) Last week: —
4. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown) Last week: 3
5. “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware (Scout) Last week: 2
6. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Doubleday) Last week: 4
7. “Rising Tiger: A Thriller” by Brad Thor (Atria/Bestler) Last week: 5
8. “The Big Dark Sky” by Dean Koontz (Thomas & Mercer) Last week: —
9. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf) Last week: 7
10. “Grace Under Fire” by Julie Garwood (Berkley) Last week: —
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Power of One More: The Ultimate Guide to Happiness and Success” by Ed Mylett (Wiley) Last week: 2
2. “Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel” (Wizards of the Coast) Last week: —
3. “Battle for the American Mind: Uprooting a Century of Miseducation” by Pete Hegseth (Broadside) Last week: 4
4. “The Metaverse: and How it Will Revolutionize Everything” by Matthew Ball (Liveright) Last week: —
5. “Bake: My Best Ever Recipes for the Classics” by Paul Hollywood (Bloomsbury) Last week: —
6. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brené Brown (Random House) Last week: 7
7. “Thank You for Your Servitude: Donald Trump’s Washington and the Price of Submission” by Mark Leibovich (Penguin Press) Last week: 3
8. “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists (Bill O’Reilly’s Killing Series)” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s) Last week: 5
9. “Dirtbag, Massachusetts: A Confessional” by Isaac Fitzgerald (Bloomsbury) Last week: —
10. “The World’s Worst Assistant” by Sona Movsesian (Plume) Last week: —
