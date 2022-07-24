Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 16, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central) Last week: —
2. “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware (Scout) Last week: —
3. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown) Last week: 2
4. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Doubleday) Last week: 5
5. “Rising Tiger: A Thriller” by Brad Thor (Atria/Bestler) Last week: 3
6. “The Best Is Yet to Come: A Novel” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine) Last week: —
7. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf) Last week: 8
8. “Escape” by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown) Last week: 7
9. “Lore Olympus, Vol. 2” by Rachel Smythe (Random House Worlds) Last week: 1
10. “Suspects: A Novel” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte) Last week: 6
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Tanqueray” by Brandon Stanton and Stephanie Johnson (St. Martin’s) Last week: —
2. “The Power of One More: The Ultimate Guide to Happiness and Success” by Ed Mylett (Wiley) Last week: 2
3. “Thank You for Your Servitude: Donald Trump’s Washington and the Price of Submission” by Mark Leibovich (Penguin Press) Last week: —
4. “Battle for the American Mind: Uprooting a Century of Miseducation” by Pete Hegseth (Broadside) Last week: 1
5. “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists (Bill O’Reilly’s Killing Series)” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s) Last week: 4
6. “Suppression, Deception, Snobbery, and Bias: Why the Press Gets So Much Wrong ― and Just Doesn’t Care” by Ari Fleischer (Broadside) Last week: —
7. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brené Brown (Random House) Last week: 6
8. “Defeating Big Government Socialism: Saving America’s Future” by Newt Gingrich (Center Street) Last week: —
9. “Finding Me: A Memoir” by Viola Davis (Harperone) Last week: 5
10. “Leadership: Six Studies in World Strategy” by Henry Kissinger (Penguin Press) Last week: 20
