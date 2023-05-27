Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 20, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Happy Place. Emily Henry. Berkley
2. Only the Dead. Jack Carr. Atria
3. Fourth Wing. Rebecca Yarros. Red Tower
4. Demon Copperhead. Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
5. The 23rd Midnight. Patterson/Paetro. Little, Brown
6. Queen Charlotte. Julia Quinn. Avon
7. Yellowface. R.F. Kuang. Morrow
8. The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece. Tom Hanks. Knopf
9. Simply Lies. David Baldacci. Grand Central
10. The True Love Experiment. Christina Lauren. Gallery
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Magnolia Table, Vol. 3. Joanna Gaines. Morrow
2. Healthygirl Kitchen Danielle Brown DK
3. The Wager. David Grann. Doubleday
4. Disruptive Thinking. T.D. Jakes. Faithwords
5. Outlive. Peter Attia. Harmony
6. The Daddy Diaries. Andy Cohen. Holt
7. Spare. Prince Harry. Random House
8. The Creative Act. Rick Rubin. Penguin Press
9. The Light We Carry. Michelle Obama. Crown
10. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
MASS MARKET
1. Sparring Partners. John Grisham. Vintage
2. The Ninth Month. Patterson/DiLallo. Grand Central
3. Rising Tiger. Brad Thor. Pocket
4. The Russian. Patterson/Born. Grand Central
5. Clive Cussler’s Dark Vector. Graham Brown. Putnam
6. Fear Thy Neighbor. Fern Michaels. Zebra
7. The Best Is Yet to Come. Debbie Macomber. Ballantine
8. Suspects. Danielle Steel. Dell
9. Summer at the Cape. RaeAnne Thayne. HQN
10. Legacy. Nora Roberts. HQN
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
2. Meet Me at the Lake. Carley Fortune. Berkley
3. The Last Thing He Told Me. Laura Dave. S&S/Rucci
4. Never Never. Hoover/Fisher. Canary Street
5. The Housemaid. Freida Mcfadden. Grand Central
6. Icebreaker. Hannah Grace. Atria
7. The Midnight Library. Matt Haig. Penguin Books
8. Heart Bones. Colleen Hoover. Atria
9. Twisted Love. Ana Huang. Bloom
10. Things We Hide from the Light. Lucy Score. Bloom
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.