Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Feb. 4, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Lessons in Chemistry. Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday
2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow. Gabrielle Zevin. Knopf
3. The House in the Pines. Ana Reyes. Dutton
4. The Boys from Biloxi. John Grisham. Doubleday
5. The House of Wolves. Patterson/Lupica. Little, Brown
6. Demon Copperhead. Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
7. Exiles. Jane Harper. Flatiron
8. Fairy Tale. Stephen King. Scribner
9. Mad Honey. Picoult/Boylan. Ballantine
10. Maame. Jessica George. St. Martin’s
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. 8 Rules of Love. Jay Shetty. Simon & Schuster
2. Spare. Prince Harry. Random House
3. Becoming Free Indeed. Jinger Vuolo. Thomas Nelson
4. Love, Pamela. Pamela Anderson. Dey Street
5. Never Give an Inch. Mike Pompeo. Broadside
6. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
7. The Light We Carry. Michelle Obama. Crown
8. The Creative Act. Rick Rubin. Penguin Press
9. The Nazi Conspiracy. Meltzer/Mensch. Flatiron
10. The Blue Zones American Kitchen. Dan Buettner. National Geographic
MASS MARKET
1. Recovery Road. Christine Feehan. Berkley
2. Rich Dad Poor Dad. Robert T. Kiyosaki. Plata
3. Beautiful. Danielle Steel. Dell
4. Fort Misery. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
5. The Red Book. Patterson/Ellis. Grand Central
6. Absolute Fear. Lisa Jackson. Zebra
7. In Her Highlander’s Bed. Lynsay Sands. Avon
8. The Fires of Hell. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
9. Game On. Janet Evanovich. Pocket
10. Shadows Reel. C.J. Box. Putnam
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
2. Heart Bones. Colleen Hoover. Atria
3. Final Offer. Lauren Asher. Bloom
4. My Dress-Up Darling, Vol. 7. Shinichi Fukuda. Square Enix Manga
5. Maybe Now. Colleen Hoover. Atria
6. Twisted Love. Ana Huang. Bloom
7. The Maid. Nita Prose. Ballantine
8. The Housemaid. Freida McFadden. Grand Central
9. Under the Whispering Door. TJ Klune. Tor
10. and There He Kept Her. Joshua Moehling. Poisoned Pen
