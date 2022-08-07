Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 30, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central) Last week: 2
2. “Shattered” by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown) Last week: 3
3. “Portrait of an Unknown Woman: A Novel” by Daniel Silva (Harper) Last week: 1
4. “The Liminal Zone” by Junji Ito (Viz) Last week: —
5. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown) Last week: 4
6. “Berserk Deluxe, Vol. 11” by Kentaro Miura (Dark Horse Manga) Last week: —
7. “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware (Scout) Last week: 5
8. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Doubleday) Last week: 6
9. “The Measure” by Nikki Erlick (Morrow) Last week: 21
10. “The Last to Vanish: A Novel” by Megan Miranda (Scribner/Rucci) Last week: —
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Battle for the American Mind: Uprooting a Century of Miseducation” by Pete Hegseth (Broadside) Last week: 3
2. “The Big Lie: Election Chaos, Political Opportunism, and the State of American Politics After 2020” by Jonathan Lemire (Flatiron) Last week: —
3. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brené Brown (Random House) Last week: 6
4. “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists (Bill O’Reilly’s Killing Series)” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s) Last week: 8
5. “The College Scam: How America’s Universities Are Bankrupting and Brainwashing Away the Future of America’s Youth” by Charlie Kirk (Winning Team) Last week: —
6. “Finding Me: A Memoir” by Viola Davis (HarperOne) Last week: 13
7. “Defeating Big Government Socialism: Saving America’s Future” by Newt Gingrich (Center Street) Last week: 15
8. “Modern Asian Baking at Home: Essential Sweet and Savory Recipes for Milk Bread, Mochi, Mooncakes, and More; Inspired by the Subtle Asian Baking Community” by Kat Lieu (Quarry) Last week: —
9. “The Return: Trump’s Big 2024 Comeback” by Dick Morris (Humanix) Last week: 22
10. “Bake: My Best Ever Recipes for the Classics” by Paul Hollywood (Bloomsbury) Last week: 5
