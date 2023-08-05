Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 29, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower) Last week: 1
2. “Light Bringer: A Red Rising Novel” by Pierce Brown (Del Rey) Last week: —
3. “Dead Fall” by Brad Thor (Atria/Bestler) Last week: —
4. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley) Last week: 4
5. “The Collector: A Novel” by Daniel Silva (Harper) Last week: 2
6. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove) Last week: 6
7. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper) Last week: 8
8. “Everyone Here Is Lying: A Novel” by Shari Lapena (Viking/Dorman) Last week: —
9. “Obsessed” by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown and Company) Last week: 5
10. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown) Last week: 7
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Baking Yesteryear: The Best Recipes from the 1900s to the 1980s” by B. Dylan Hollis (DK) Last week: —
2. “The King of Late Night” by Greg Gutfeld (Threshold) Last week: —
3. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann (Doubleday) Last week: 9
4. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity” by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford (Harmony) Last week: 3
5. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press) Last week: 6
6. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie” by Ramin Zahed (Abrams) Last week: 8
7. “Who Knew?: The Big Book of Science Questions That Will Make You Think Again” by Sophie Collins (Portable) Last week: —
8. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster) Last week: 12
9. “Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS” by BTS and Myeongseok Kang (Flatiron) Last week: 1
10. “Magnolia Table, Volume 3: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering” by Joanna Gaines (Morrow) Last week: 14
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.