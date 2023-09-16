Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 9, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Holly. Stephen King. Scribner
2. Fourth Wing. Rebecca Yarros. Red Tower
3. Payback in Death. J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s
4. Look Out for the Little Guy! (movie tie-in). Scott Lang. Hyperion Avenue
5. Tom Lake. Ann Patchett. Harper
6. The River We Remember. William Kent Krueger. Atria
7. Tom Clancy: Weapons Grade. Don Bentley. Putnam
8. The Longmire Defense. Craig Johnson. Viking
9. Clive Cussler: Condor’s Fury. Graham Brown. Putnam
10. Demon Copperhead. Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. The Josiah Manifesto. Jonathan Cahn. Frontline
2. Why We Love Baseball. Joe Posnanski. Dutton
3. Smithsonian America. Keidrick Roy. Thunder Bay
4. Elden Ring. Udon
5. Outlive. Peter Attia. Harmony
6. Let’s Eat. Dan Pelosi. Union Square
7. The Creative Act. Rick Rubin. Penguin Press
8. Necessary Trouble. Drew Gilpin Faust. FSG
9. Hard Is Not the Same Thing as Bad. Abbie Halberstadt. Harvest House
10. The Last Politician. Franklin Foer. Penguin Press
MASS MARKET
1. The Boys from Biloxi. John Grisham. Vintage
2. The Whittiers. Danielle Steel. Dell
3. The Noise. Patterson/Barker. Grand Central
4. The Girl Who Survived. Lisa Jackson. Zebra
5. Total Control. David Baldacci. Grand Central
6. A Month of Doomsdays. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
7. Eyes of Eagles. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
8. Weather the Storm. Nora Roberts. Silhouette
9. Liar! Fern Michaels. Zebra
10. The Wish. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Things We Left Behind. Lucy Score. Bloom
2. Assistant to the Villain. Hannah Nicole Maehrer. Red Tower
3. Too Late: Definitive Edition. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
4. Icebreaker. Hannah Grace. Atria
5. My Hero Academia, Vol. 35. Kohei Horikoshi. Viz
6. The Shadow Work Journal. Keila Shaheen. Keila Shaheen
7. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
8. The Coworker. Freida McFadden. Poisoned Pen
9. The Long Game. Elena Armas. Atria
10. Twisted Love. Ana Huang. Bloom
