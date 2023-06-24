Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 17, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Five-Star Weekend Elin Hilderbrand Little, Brown
2. Happy Place. Emily Henry. Berkley
3. Cross Down. Patterson/DuBois. Little, Brown
4. The Covenant of Water. Abraham Verghese. Grove
5. Love, Theoretically. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley
6. Demon Copperhead. Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
7. Identity. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
8. Hello Beautiful. Ann Napolitano. Dial Press
9. Fourth Wing. Rebecca Yarros. Red Tower
10. Clive Cussler: Fire Strike. Mike Maden. Putnam
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Knife Drop. Nick DiGiovanni. DK
2. The In-Between. Hadley Vlahos. Ballantine
3. The Wager. David Grann. Doubleday
4. Outlive. Peter Attia. Harmony
5. 1964. Paul McCartney. Liveright
6. Magnolia Table, Vol. 3. Joanna Gaines. Morrow
7. Pageboy. Elliot Page. Flatiron
8. The Creative Act. Rick Rubin. Penguin Press
9. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
10. The Puppeteers. Jason Chaffetz. Broadside
MASS MARKET
1. Sparring Partners. John Grisham. Vintage
2. The Challenge. Danielle Steel. Dell
3. Danger Zone. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
4. Desolation Creek. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
5. Devious. Lisa Jackson. Zebra
6. The Ninth Month. Patterson/DiLallo. Grand Central
7. Old Cowboys Never Die. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
8. Clive Cussler’s Dark Vector. Graham Brown. Putnam
9. Rising Tiger. Brad Thor. Pocket
10. Forever a Hero. Linda Lael Miller. Canary Street
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Icebreaker. Hannah Grace. Atria
2. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
3. Twisted Love. Ana Huang. Bloom
4. Love, Theoretically. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley
5. The Housemaid. Freida Mcfadden. Grand Central
6. Meet Me at the Lake. Carley Fortune. Berkley
7. Fairy Tale. Stephen King. Scribner
8. Heart Bones. Colleen Hoover. Atria
9. Never Never. Hoover/Fisher. Canary Street
10. Unfortunately Yours. Tessa Bailey. Avon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.