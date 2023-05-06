Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 29, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Happy Place. Emily Henry. Berkley
2. Simply Lies. David Baldacci. Grand Central
3. In the Lives of Puppets. TJ Klune. Tor
4. Small Mercies. Dennis Lehane. Harper
5. Hello Beautiful. Ann Napolitano. Dial
6. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow. Gabrielle Zevin. Knopf
7. You Shouldn’t Have Come Here. Jeneva Rose. Blackstone
8. It Ends with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
9. The Way of the Bear. Anne Hillerman. Harper
10. Hang the Moon. Jeannette Walls. Scribner
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. The Wager. David Grann. Doubleday
2. Y’all Eat Yet? Miranda Lambert. Dey Street
3. Letters to Trump. Donald J. Trump. Winning Team
4. Outlive. Peter Attia. Harmony
5. The Light We Carry. Michelle Obama. Crown
6. Comedy Bang! Bang! Scott Aukerman. Abrams
7. Soul Boom. Rainn Wilson. Hachette Go
8. Collecting Confidence. Kim Gravel. Thomas Nelson
9. Israel. Tara-Leigh Cobble. Bethany House
10. You Can’t Joke About That. Kat Timpf. Broadside
MASS MARKET
1. Sparring Partners. John Grisham. Vintage
2. Scent of Truth. Valerie Hansen. Love Inspired Suspense
3. Their Amish Secret. Patricia Johns. Love Inspired
4. Tunnel Creek Ambush. Kerry Johnson. Love Inspired Suspense
5. The Quilter’s Scandalous Past. Patrice Lewis. Love Inspired
6. Texas Ranch Target. Virginia Vaughan. Love Inspired Suspense
7. Crime Scene Witness. Dana R. Lynn. Love Inspired Suspense
8. Riding Shotgun. Barb Han. Harlequin Intrigue
9. Cold Case Chase. Maggie K. Black. Love Inspired Suspense
10. Alaskan Wilderness Murder. Kathleen Tailer. Love Inspired Suspense
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. The Last Thing He Told Me. Laura Dave. S&S/Rucci
2. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
3. Never Never. Hoover/Fisher. Canary Street
4. King of Wrath. Ana Huang. Bloom
5. Heart Bones. Colleen Hoover. Atria
6. The Housemaid. Freida Mcfadden. Grand Central
7. Icebreaker. Hannah Grace. Atria
8. Twisted Love. Ana Huang. Bloom
9. Things We Hide from the Light. Lucy Score. Bloom
10. Run, Rose, Run. Patterson/Parton. Grand Central
