Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 11, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Sparring Partners. John Grisham. Doubleday
2. Tom Clancy: Zero Hour. Don Bentley. Putnam
3. Nightwork. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
4. Meant to Be. Emily Giffin. Ballantine
5. The Omega Factor. Steve Berry. Grand Central
6. Run, Rose, Run. Parton/Patterson. Little, Brown
7. 22 Seconds. Patterson/Paetro. Little, Brown
8. Counterfeit. Kirstin Chen. Morrow
9. Dream Town. David Baldacci. Grand Central
10. Nightcrawling. Leila Mottley. Knopf
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. James Patterson. James Patterson. Little, Brown
2. The Power of One More. Ed Mylett. Wiley
3. Scars and Stripes. Kennedy/Palmisciano. Atria
4. Killing the Killers. O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s
5. Us. Terrence Real. Rodale
6. Happy-Go-Lucky. David Sedaris. Little, Brown
7. Saving Nine. Mike Lee. Center Street
8. Atlas of the Heart. Brené Brown. Random House
9. Finding Me. Viola Davis. HarperOne
10. Here’s the Deal. Kellyanne Conway. Threshold
MASS MARKET
1. Complications. Danielle Steel. Dell
2. Better Off Dead. Child/Child. Dell
3. The Return. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
4. No Way Out. Fern Michaels. Zebra
5. Deadly Cross. James Patterson. Grand Central
6. When the Shooting Starts. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
7. Summer Shadows. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
8. Autopsy. Patricia Cornwell. Morrow
9. Taylor Callahan, Circuit Rider. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
10. Taming a Texan. Diana Palmer. Harlequin
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Chainsaw Man, Vol. 11. Tatsuki Fujimoto. Viz
2. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
3. Book Lovers. Emily Henry. Berkley
4. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake
5. Wicked Beauty. Katee Robert. Sourcebooks Casablanca
6. Malibu Rising. Taylor Jenkins. Reid Ballantine
7. The Boardwalk Bookshop. Susan Mallery. Mira
8. The Love Hypothesis. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley
9. The Personal Librarian. Benedict/Murray. Berkley
10. Every Summer After. Carley Fortune. Berkley
