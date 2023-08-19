Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 12, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower) Last week: 1
2. “Tom Lake: A Novel” by Ann Patchett (Harper) Last week: 2
3. “Happiness: A Novel” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte) Last week: —
4. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store: A Novel” by James McBride (Riverhead) Last week: —
5. “None of This is True: A Novel” by Lisa Jewell (Atria) Last week: —
6. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper) Last week: 6
7. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove) Last week: 5
8. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley) Last week: 4
9. “Out of Nowhere” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central) Last week: 3
10. “Masters of Death” by Olivie Blake (Tor) Last week: —
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “American Playbook: A Guide to Winning Back the Country from the Democrats” by Clay Travis (Threshold) Last week: —
2. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity” by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford (Harmony) Last week: 3
3. “Tucker” by Chadwick Moore (All Seasons) Last week: 15
4. “Baking Yesteryear: The Best Recipes from the 1900s to the 1980s” by B. Dylan Hollis (DK) Last week: 1
5. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press) Last week: 4
6. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann (Doubleday) Last week: 5
7. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster) Last week: 6
8. “Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe” by Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins (HarperCollins Leadership) Last week: —
9. “Like a River: Finding the Faith and Strength to Move Forward after Loss and Heartache” by Granger Smith (Thomas Nelson) Last week: 2
10. “Magnolia Table, Volume 3: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering” by Joanna Gaines (Morrow) Last week: 7
