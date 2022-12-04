Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Nov. 26, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Choice. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
2. The Boys from Biloxi. John Grisham. Doubleday
3. Fairy Tale. Stephen King. Scribner
4. A Christmas Memory. Richard Paul Evans. Gallery
5. Lessons in Chemistry. Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday
6. The Whittiers. Danielle Steel. Delacorte
7. Dreamland. Nicholas Sparks. Random House
8. Desert Star. Michael Connelly. Little, Brown
9. Mad Honey. Picoult/Boylan. Ballantine
10. Going Rogue. Janet Evanovich. Atria
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. The Light We Carry. Michelle Obama. Crown
2. Faith Still Moves Mountains. Harris Faulkner. Broadside
3. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. Matthew Perry. Flatiron
4. Go-To Dinners. Ina Garten. Clarkson Potter
5. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
6. The Simply Happy Cookbook. Doocy/Doocy. Morrow
7. Guinness World Records 2023. Guinness World Records
8. So Help Me God. Mike Pence. Simon & Schuster
9. The Stories We Tell. Joanna Gaines. Harper Select
10. Surrender. Bono. Knopf
MASS MARKET
1. Invisible. Danielle Steel. Dell
2. Rich Dad Poor Dad. Robert T. Kiyosaki. Plata
3. The Judge’s List. John Grisham. Vintage
4. Wyoming Homecoming. Diana Palmer. HQN
5. The Paris Detective. Patterson/DiLallo. Grand Central
6. Blind Tiger. Sandra Brown. Grand Central
7. The Dark Hours. Michael Connelly. Grand Central
8. Flying Angels. Danielle Steel. Dell
9. Tom Clancy: Chain of Command. Marc Cameron. Berkley
10. Kingdom of Bones. James Rollins. Morrow
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
2. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake
3. Interesting Facts for Curious Minds. Jordan Moore. Red Panda
4. Maybe Now. Colleen Hoover. Atria
5. Twisted Love. Ana Huang. Bloom
6. Things We Never Got Over. Lucy Score. Bloom
7. Book Lovers. Emily Henry. Berkley
8. Every Summer After. Carley Fortune. Berkley
9. A Court of Silver Flames. Sarah J. Maas. Bloomsbury
10. Love on the Brain. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.