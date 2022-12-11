Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 3, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. A World of Curiosities. Louise Penny. Minotaur
2. The Boys from Biloxi. John Grisham. Doubleday
3. Fairy Tale. Stephen King. Scribner
4. Lessons in Chemistry. Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday
5. Triple Cross. James Patterson. Little, Brown
6. Dreamland. Nicholas Sparks. Random House
7. Desert Star. Michael Connelly. Little, Brown
8. The Choice. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
9. Demon Copperhead. Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
10. Mad Honey. Picoult/Boylan. Ballantine
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. The Light We Carry. Michelle Obama. Crown
2. Faith Still Moves Mountains. Harris Faulkner. Broadside
3. The Simply Happy Cookbook. Doocy/Doocy. Morrow
4. Go-To Dinners. Ina Garten. Clarkson Potter
5. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. Matthew Perry. Flatiron
6. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
7. Guinness World Records 2023. Guinness World Records
8. So Help Me God. Mike Pence. Simon & Schuster
9. and There Was Light. Jon Meacham. Random House
10. Surrender. Bono. Knopf
MASS MARKET
1. Rich Dad Poor Dad. Robert T. Kiyosaki. Plata
2. Invisible. Danielle Steel. Dell
3. Leopard’s Scar. Christine Feehan. Berkley
4. Christmas K-9 Unit Heroes. Worth/Lee. Love Inspired Suspense
5. Cruel Winter of the Mountain Man. Johnstone/Johnsone. Pinnacle
6. The Judge’s List. John Grisham. Vintage
7. An Amish Christmas Wish. Leigh Bale. Love Inspired
8. Christmas Ransom. B.J. Daniels. Harlequin Intrigue
9. Christmas on His Doorstep. Patricia Davids. Love Inspired
10. Bad Days for Bad Men. Johnstone/Johnsone. Pinnacle
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
2. Interesting Facts for Curious Minds. Jordan Moore. Red Panda
3. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake
4. Maybe Now. Colleen Hoover. Atria
5. Things We Never Got Over. Lucy Score. Bloom
6. The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac. Old Farmer’s Almanac
7. Twisted Love. Ana Huang. Bloom
8. The Perfect Assassin. Patterson/Sitts. Grand Central
9. Book Lovers. Emily Henry. Berkley
10. A Court of Silver Flames. Sarah J. Maas. Bloomsbury
