Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 22, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Simply Lies. David Baldacci. Grand Central
2. Hello Beautiful. Ann Napolitano. Dial
3. Dark Angel. John Sandford. Putnam
4. It Ends with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
5. Hang the Moon. Jeannette Walls. Scribner
6. Where Are the Children Now? Mary Higgins Clark. Simon & Schuster
7. Things I Wish I Told My Mother. Patterson/DiLallo. Little, Brown
8. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow. Gabrielle Zevin. Knopf
9. City of Dreams. Don Winslow. Morrow
10. Romantic Comedy. Curtis Sittenfeld. Random House
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. You Can’t Joke About That. Kat Timpf. Broadside
2. The Wager. David Grann. Doubleday
3. Meals She Eats. Sullivan/Sullivan. Alpha
4. Tasting History. Max Miller. Simon Element
5. Outlive. Peter Attia. Harmony
6. Rachael’s Good Eats. Rachael Devaux. Griffin
7. The Creative Act. Rick Rubin. Penguin Press
8. So God Made a Mother. Leslie Means. Tyndale Momentum
9. The Wisdom of the Bullfrog. William H. McRaven Grand Central
10. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
MASS MARKET
1. The Russian. Patterson/Born. Grand Central
2. Two Alone. Sandra Brown. Mira
3. Suspects. Danielle Steel. Dell
4. Legacy. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
5. Death of the Black Widow. Patterson/Barker. Grand Central
6. Mercy. David Baldacci. Grand Central
7. The Jensens of Colorado. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
8. Save It for Sunday. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
9. Tom Clancy: Zero Hour. Don Bentley. Berkley
10. Getting Even. Lisa Jackson. Zebra
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. The Last Thing He Told Me. Laura Dave. S&S/Rucci
2. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
3. Never Never. Hoover/Fisher. Canary Street
4. Heart Bones. Colleen Hoover. Atria
5. Icebreaker. Hannah Grace. Atria
6. The Housemaid. Freida Mcfadden. Grand Central
7. Things We Hide from the Light. Lucy Score. Bloom
8. Twisted Love. Ana Huang. Bloom
9. Run, Rose, Run. Patterson/Parton. Grand Central
10. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue. V.E. Schwab. Tor
