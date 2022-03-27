Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, March 19, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Run, Rose, Run. Parton/Patterson. Little, Brown
2. The Match. Harlan Coben. Grand Central
3. Shadows Reel. C.J. Box. Putnam
4. The Paris Apartment. Lucy Foley. Morrow
5. High Stakes. Danielle Steel. Delacorte
6. The Lightning Rod. Brad Meltzer. Morrow
7. One Italian Summer. Rebecca Serle. Atria
8. Memory’s Legion. James S.A. Corey. Orbit
9. House of Sky and Breath. Sarah J. Maas. Bloomsbury
10. The Atlas Six. Olivie Blake. Tor
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. The Great Reset. Glenn Beck. Forefront
2. WayMaker. Ann Voskamp. Thomas Nelson
3. CEO Excellence. Dewar/Keller/Malhotra. Scribner
4. One Damn Thing After Another. William P. Barr. Morrow
5. D&D: Critical Role: Call of the Netherdeep. Wizards of the Coast
6. Lessons from the Edge. Marie Yovanovitch. Mariner
7. Atlas of the Heart. Brené Brown. Random House
8. Life Force. Tony Robbins. Simon & Schuster
9. The Wok. J. Kenji López-Alt. Norton
10. I’ll Start Again Monday. Lysa TerKeurst. Thomas Nelson
MASS MARKET
1. Sooley. John Grisham. Anchor
2. Finding Ashley. Danielle Steel. Dell
3. Afraid. Jackson/Ivy/Childs. Zebra
4. Daylight. David Baldacci. Grand Central
5. Fast Ice. Cussler/Brown. Putnam
6. A Wish upon a Dress. Debbie Macomber. Mira
7. Sunrise on Half Moon Bay. Robyn Carr. Mira
8. The 20th Victim. Patterson/Paetro. Grand Central
9. Book of Dreams. Nora Roberts. Silhouette
10. Springtime Sunshine. Debbie Macomber. Mira
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
2. The Love Hypothesis. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley
3. Where the Crawdads Sing. Delia Owens. Putnam
4. People We Meet on Vacation. Emily Henry. Berkley
5. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake
6. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba... Ryoji Hirano. Viz
7. My Hero Academia, Vol. 30. Kohei Horikoshi. Viz
8. The Silent Patient. Alex Michaelides. Celadon
9. 21st Birthday. Patterson/Paetro. Grand Central
10. Steal. Patterson/Roughan. Grand Central
