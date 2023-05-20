Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 13, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Happy Place. Emily Henry. Berkley
2. The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece. Tom Hanks. Knopf
3. Fourth Wing. Rebecca Yarros. Red Tower
4. The 23rd Midnight. Patterson/Paetro. Little, Brown
5. Queen Charlotte. Julia Quinn. Avon
6. Demon Copperhead. Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
7. The Covenant of Water. Abraham Verghese. Grove
8. The Wedding Planner. Danielle Steel. Delacorte
9. Simply Lies. David Baldacci. Grand Central
10. Hello Beautiful. Ann Napolitano. Dial
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Magnolia Table, Vol. 3. Joanna Gaines. Morrow
2. Spare. Prince Harry. Random House
3. Disruptive Thinking. T.D. Jakes. Faithwords
4. The Light We Carry. Michelle Obama. Crown
5. The Wager. David Grann. Doubleday
6. The Daddy Diaries. Andy Cohen. Holt
7. Outlive. Peter Attia. Harmony
8. Y’all Eat Yet? Miranda Lambert. Dey Street
9. The Creative Act. Rick Rubin. Penguin Press
10. The Glucose Goddess Method. Jessie Inchauspe. Simon Element
MASS MARKET
1. Sparring Partners. John Grisham. Vintage
2. The Ninth Month. Patterson/DiLallo. Grand Central
3. Rising Tiger. Brad Thor. Pocket
4. Clive Cussler’s Dark Vector. Graham Brown. Putnam
5. The Russian. Patterson/Born. Grand Central
6. Fear Thy Neighbor. Fern Michaels. Zebra
7. The Best Is Yet to Come. Debbie Macomber. Ballantine
8. Summer at the Cape. RaeAnne Thayne. HQN
9. Legacy. Nora Roberts. HQN
10. Suspects. Danielle Steel. Dell
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
2. Meet Me at the Lake. Carley Fortune. Berkley
3. The Last Thing He Told Me. Laura Dave. S&S/Rucci
4. Never Never. Hoover/Fisher. Canary Street
5. The Housemaid. Freida Mcfadden. Grand Central
6. Heart Bones. Colleen Hoover. Atria
7. Icebreaker. Hannah Grace. Atria
8. Twisted Love. Ana Huang. Bloom
9. The Midnight Library. Matt Haig. Penguin Books
10. Run, Rose, Run. Parton/Patterson. Grand Central
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.