Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 25, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Hotel Nantucket. Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
2. Sparring Partners. John Grisham. Doubleday
3. Escape. Patterson/Ellis. Little, Brown
4. The House Across the Lake. Riley Sager. Dutton
5. Lapvona. Ottessa Moshfegh. Penguin Press
6. Horse. Geraldine Brooks. Viking
7. Tom Clancy: Zero Hour. Don Bentley. Putnam
8. Nightwork. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
9. Run, Rose, Run. Parton/Patterson. Little, Brown
10. Meant to Be. Emily Giffin. Ballantine
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Battle for the American Mind. Pete Hegseth. Broadside
2. Half Homemade, Fully Delicious. David Venable. Ballantine
3. The Power of One More. Ed Mylett. Wiley
4. An Immense World. Ed Yong. Random House
5. Killing the Killers. O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s
6. James Patterson. James Patterson. Little, Brown
7. The Game Master’s Book of Traps, Puzzles and Dungeons. Jeff Ashworth. Media Lab
8. Happy-Go-Lucky. David Sedaris. Little, Brown
9. Leading with Heart. Baird/Sullivan. Harper Business
10. I’d Like to Play Alone, Please. Tom Segura. Grand Central
MASS MARKET
1. Complications. Danielle Steel. Dell
2. The Return. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
3. Summer Shadows. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
4. No Way Out. Fern Michaels. Zebra
5. Better Off Dead. Child/Child. Dell
6. Deadly Cross. James Patterson. Grand Central
7. Autopsy. Patricia Cornwell. Morrow
8. When the Shooting Starts. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
9. Montana. Debbie Macomber. Mira
10. Taming a Texan. Diana Palmer. Harlequin
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
2. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake
3. Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 16. Gege Akutami. Viz
4. Book Lovers. Emily Henry. Berkley
5. Every Summer After. Carley Fortune. Berkley
6. Malibu Rising. Taylor Jenkins. Reid Ballantine
7. The Judge’s List. John Grisham. Vintage
8. The Love Hypothesis. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley
9. Wish You Were Here. Jodi Picoult. Ballantine
10. Chainsaw Man, Vol. 11. Tatsuki Fujimoto. Viz
