Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 18, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Hotel Nantucket. Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
2. Sparring Partners. John Grisham. Doubleday
3. Horse. Geraldine Brooks. Viking
4. Tom Clancy: Zero Hour. Don Bentley. Putnam
5. Run, Rose, Run. Parton/Patterson. Little, Brown
6. Nightwork. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
7. Meant to Be. Emily Giffin. Ballantine
8. City of Likes. Jenny Mollen. NacelleBooks
9. 22 Seconds. Patterson/Paetro. Little, Brown
10. The Stranger in the Lifeboat. Mitch Albom. Harper
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Battle for the American Mind. Pete Hegseth. Broadside
2. Just Tyrus. Tyrus. Post Hill
3. I’d Like to Play Alone, Please. Tom Segura. Grand Central
4. James Patterson. James Patterson. Little, Brown
5. The Power of One More. Ed Mylett. Wiley
6. Killing the Killers. O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s
7. What Is a Woman? Matt Walsh. DW
8. The End of the World Is Just the Beginning. Peter Zeihan. Harper Business
9. Happy-Go-Lucky. David Sedaris. Little, Brown
10. How to Raise an Antiracist Ibram X. Kendi One World
MASS MARKET
1. Complications. Danielle Steel. Dell
2. Better Off Dead. Child/Child. Dell
3. The Return. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
4. Deadly Cross. James Patterson. Grand Central
5. Summer Shadows. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
6. No Way Out. Fern Michaels. Zebra
7. Autopsy. Patricia Cornwell. Morrow
8. When the Shooting Starts. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
9. Taylor Callahan, Circuit Rider. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
10. Taming a Texan. Diana Palmer. Harlequin
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
2. Book Lovers. Emily Henry. Berkley
3. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake
4. Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku, Vol. 6. Fujita. Kodansha
5. Every Summer After. Carley Fortune. Berkley
6. Malibu Rising. Taylor Jenkins. Reid Ballantine
7. Chainsaw Man, Vol. 11. Tatsuki Fujimoto. Viz
8. The Love Hypothesis. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley
9. Wish You Were Here. Jodi Picoult. Ballantine
10. Komi Can’t Communicate, Vol. 19. Tomohito Oda. Viz
