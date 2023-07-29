Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 22, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Fourth Wing. Rebecca Yarros. Red Tower
2. The Collector. Daniel Silva. Harper
3. A Soul of Ash and Blood. Jennifer L. Armentrout. Blue Box
4. Happy Place. Emily Henry. Berkley
5. Obsessed. Patterson/Born. Little, Brown and Company
6. The Covenant of Water. Abraham Verghese. Grove
7. The Five-Star Weekend. Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
8. Demon Copperhead. Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
9. Crook Manifesto. Colson Whitehead. Doubleday
10. After Death. Dean Koontz. Thomas & Mercer
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Beyond the Story. BTS. Flatiron
2. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Piggyback
3. Outlive. Peter Attia. Harmony
4. You Will Own Nothing. Carol Roth. Broadside
5. Dark Future. Glenn Beck. Forefront
6. The Creative Act. Rick Rubin. Penguin Press
7. Jackie. J. Randy Taraborrelli. St. Martin’s
8. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie. Ramin Zahed. Abrams
9. The Wager. David Grann. Doubleday
10. America’s Cultural Revolution. Christopher F. Rufo. Broadside
MASS MARKET
1. No Plan B. Lee Child. Dell
2. Sparring Partners. John Grisham. Vintage
3. Billy Summers. Stephen King. Pocket
4. Hostile Territory. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
5. Fear No Evil. James Patterson. Grand Central
6. The Challenge. Danielle Steel. Dell
7. Starlight. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
8. Danger Zone. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
9. He’s My Cowboy. Diana Palmer. Zebra
10. Whispers at Dusk. Heather Graham. Mira
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Too Late. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
2. Icebreaker. Hannah Grace. Atria
3. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
4. Twisted Love. Ana Huang. Bloom
5. The Housemaid. Freida Mcfadden. Grand Central
6. Twisted Games. Ana Huang. Bloom
7. The Housemaid’s Secret. Freida McFadden. Mobius
8. Twisted Hate. Ana Huang. Bloom
9. Twisted Lies. Ana Huang. Bloom
10. Never Never. Hoover/Fisher. Canary Street
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.