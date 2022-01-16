Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 8, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Invisible: A Novel” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte) Last week: —
2. “The Judge’s List: A Novel” by John Grisham (Doubleday) Last week: 1
3. “The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster) Last week: 10
4. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central) Last week: 3
5. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking) Last week: 4
6. “Star Wars: The Fallen Star (The High Republic)” by Claudia Gray (Del Rey) Last week:
7. “Wish You Were Here: A Novel” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine) Last week: 3
8. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat: A Novel” by Mitch Albom (Harper) Last week: 2
9. “The Starless Crown” by James Rollins (Tor) Last week: —
10. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone: A Novel (Outlander)” by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte) Last week: 6
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown (Random House) Last week: 2
2. “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse) Last week: 3
3. “Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy” by Jamie Raskin (Harper) Last week: —
4. “The Comfortable Kitchen: 105 Laid-Back, Healthy, and Wholesome Recipes” by Alex Snodgrass (Morrow) Last week: 1
5. “Jesus Listens: Daily Devotional Prayers of Peace, Joy, and Hope (the NEW 365-day Prayer Book)” by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson) Last week: 8
6. “Call Us What We Carry: Poems” by Amanda Gorman (Viking) Last week: 5
7. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World) Last week: 4
8. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold) Last week: 28
9. “Will” by Will Smith (Penguin Press) Last week: 6
10. “I’ll Start Again Monday: Break the Cycle of Unhealthy Eating Habits with Lasting Spiritual Satisfaction” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson) Last week: —