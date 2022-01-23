Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 15, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “To Paradise: A Novel” by Hanya Yanagihara (Doubleday) Last week: —
2. “The Horsewoman” by James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Little, Brown) Last week: —
3. “The Maid” by Nita Prose (Ballantine) Last week: 12
4. “Something to Hide: A Lynley Novel” by Elizabeth George (Viking) Last week: —
5. “Invisible: A Novel” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte) Last week: 1
6. “The Judge’s List: A Novel” by John Grisham (Doubleday) Last week: 2
7. “The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster) Last week: 3
8. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking) Last week: 5
9. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central) Last week: 4
10. “Wish You Were Here: A Novel” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine) Last week: 7
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Baby Steps Millionaires: How Ordinary People Built Extraordinary Wealth — and How You Can Too” by Dave Ramsey (Ramsey Press) Last week: —
2. “The Great Reset: Joe Biden and the Rise of Twenty-First-Century Fascism” by Glenn Beck (Forefront) Last week: —
3. “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse) Last week: 2
4. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown (Random House) Last week: 1
5. “Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy” by Jamie Raskin (Harper) Last week: 3
6. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold) Last week: 8
7. “A Little Closer to Home: How I Found the Calm After the Storm” by Ginger Zee (Hyperion Avenue) Last week: —
8. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World) Last week: 7
9. “Hero on a Mission: A Path to a Meaningful Life” by Donald Miller (HarperCollins Leadership) Last week: —
10. “Jesus Listens: Daily Devotional Prayers of Peace, Joy, and Hope (the NEW 365-day Prayer Book)” by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson) Last week: 5