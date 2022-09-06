Some of J.R.R. Tolkien’s characters lived to be more than 6,000 years old. The author’s legacy may last even longer.
“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” which started streaming Thursday on Amazon Prime, is the latest highly anticipated journey to Middle Earth. Its $500 million budget for the first season makes it the most expensive TV series in history — and a bit of a gamble.
But those signing the checks have done their homework. Two of Tolkien’s novels — “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” — are among the top 10 bestselling novels of all time. Peter Jackson’s original film trilogy, which concluded with the Oscar-winning “The Return of the King,” grossed nearly $3 billion.
TV viewers are the obvious next prize.
“We’ve really immersed ourselves in this literature and this world for the past three or four years, and I think we all, to a one, feel that it’s special, it’s different,” series showrunner Patrick McKay said. “We felt enormously humbled to be the stewards of a small part of it. There’s a great responsibility to that, one we all take very seriously.”
Amazon is so confident about worldwide appeal that it’s premiering the series simultaneously in more than 240 countries.
“Tolkien is the originator of much of modern fantasy. His stories are both timeless and relatable,” said Gaurav Gandhi, country head of Amazon Prime Video India. “They continue to inspire people even today and stoke their imagination. That is why people keep returning to them again and again. and with this series, we are creating an epic world that our viewers would not have seen before.”
Unlike past screen projects, which include Jackson’s trilogy based on “The Hobbit,” this series isn’t a direct adaptation of any novel. It’s baked out of crumbs Tolkien left behind, hinting at events centuries earlier that laid the groundwork for the rise of evil Sauron.
Much of the first two episodes available now — future episodes will drop on a weekly basis — deals with how characters from various backgrounds slowly come to realize that their peaceful lives are under threat.
But the series’ most immediate concern isn’t a Dark Lord. It’s an HBO series.
“House of the Dragon,” the first of several planned spinoffs from the wildly successful “Game of Thrones,” debuted last week to 10 million viewers, making it the largest series premiere in the premium channel’s history. Some wonder if there’s enough of an appetite for two fantasy franchises to be serving up new adventures at the same time.
“I don’t feel any rivalry,” said Robert Aramayo, who portrays elf warrior Elrond in “Power” and played young Ned Stark in the sixth season of the “GOT” series. “I love that world, I love this world. I love fantasy, and so now, we all just get to watch more fantasy, which can never be a bad thing.”
Tolkien, who lived from 1892 to 1973, took fantasy fiction in a new direction by emphasizing what can happen when diverse characters unite for the greater good.
Morfydd Clark, who plays Galadriel, the mightiest of all the Elves, feels the series’ chances for success are strong, especially after she visited San Diego’s Comic-Con last month.
“That was a really amazing moment for us all, because it really hit home how huge and kind of long-lasting Tolkien’s effect is,” she said. “Just to be in a group of people who have all been kind of given respite from the world through fantasy was really wonderful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.