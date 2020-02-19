A long time ago, around the time Spanish conquistadors arrived in the New World, a devil is said to have fallen from the sky and broken his leg when he landed.
For centuries, the limping devil and his snapping “whip” and a cast of other characters have paraded each February during Carnaval season throughout the Dominican Republic.
Stelvyn Mirabal and his family are keeping the Carnaval (the Dominican spelling of the tradition) alive in Massachusetts, especially Lawrence, home to the second largest Dominican American population (30,243, as of the 2010 census) in the United States.
It’s too cold for parades here in February, but the Asociación Carnavalesca de Massachusetts has an exhibit of more than 20 elaborate masks and costumes on display through Feb. 27 at the Lawrence Heritage State Park headquarters at 1 Jackson St.
The getups are large and vibrant, bursting with color and covered with mirrors, bells, horns, spikes and flowers. They are funny and scary. And big, and of two types — traditional or fantasy.
The exhibit’s costumes hail from the Dominican Republic, where dancers spend the entire year planning and creating their elaborate characters.
Mirabal’s family and friends regularly dance in parades and festivals in Lawrence and elsewhere in Massachusetts — when the weather is better. The events include the St. Patrick’s Day, Hispanic Week (Semana Hispana) and Dominican Independence Day parades, as well as the annual Labor Day Bread and Roses Festival.
Mirabal wants young Dominicans and everyone else unfamiliar with the tradition to understand what is happening when they see Carnaval dancing.
The 48-year-old arrived in the United States in 1983. He takes his wife and three children back to his native country each year for Carnaval.
He is drawn to the beauty of the costumes and fascinated by watching costume makers at work.
“I spend a whole week looking at the craftsmanship,” said Mirabal, who repairs costumes. “It’s like a child going to a candy shop.”
Asociación Carnavalesca de Massachusetts spokesman Willy Correa, 36, says people in the Dominican Republic often bring ideas to costume makers whose shops are typically in the rougher parts of town.
From time to time, the paying customers return. They sit and wait to entice the mask maker to spend more time on their projects. A little beer helps move their projects along.
The poor are more inclined toward Carnaval than the rich, Correa said.
Participants compete fiercely. It’s not unusual for competitors who are friends to not speak during February; after the celebrations are over, they go back to being friends, Correa said.
Each city has its own costume style for the limping devil — diablos cojuelos — or other stock character such as the chicken thief.
The chicken thief is sometimes played by a man dressed as a busty woman with a big rear end. He carries a purse and an umbrella. According to tradition, the purse was the place the thief would stash the stolen chicken.
Nowadays, the chicken thief totes candy in the purse and hands it out to laughing children.
The limping devil is a more serious character, but tame compared to his counterpart from days of old.
Formerly, he wielded a whip with a cow bladder at the end. Strikes of the whip had a dual effect. It wiped the recipient clean of sin, and it discouraged anyone from getting in the way of his dance steps.
Today, he slaps the ground with a bunch of balloons.
The Carnaval tradition in the Dominican Republic stems from the days after Christopher Columbus arrived on the island in 1492.
Carnaval became a time, before Lent, for common folk to get the wildness out of their systems.
It was a time to drink, dance, wear masks and make merry — a break from hard lives dictated by church rules and field work imposed by rulers, Correa said.
Over time, the celebration became more social and attracted satire, he said.
The costumes represented in the Dominican Carnaval Heritage Exhibit in Lawrence come from the Dominican cities of La Vega, Santiago and Santo Domingo.
Glennys Sanchez, of Lawrence, an education researcher, has helped to organize the exhibit.
Sanchez, who lived in the Dominican Republic as a child, fondly remembers traveling with her family to Carnaval parades.
Now she’s glad her children, 7 and 9, are getting to experience Carnaval in Lawrence.
She is grateful that Mirabal is keeping the cultural tradition alive.
“His entire family is involved in this,” Sanchez said.
Carnaval is largely a family affair. It bonds families and communities.
Correa’s father, Ramon, a recently retired physician in the Dominican Republic, was in 2018 recognized as one of four people in the country as keepers of the Carnaval tradition.
