North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Sunny in the morning then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms later in the day. Near record high temperatures. High 94F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.