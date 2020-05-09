Virtual entertainment: Local events and activities to check out online 

Fun fare from Theater in the Open
Theater in the Open in Newburyport is presenting "Adventures in Zoomland: A Stay-at-Home Panto!" every weekend.
Touted as a "virtual romp through Zoom," it features local actors in short episodes premiering live on Sundays at 4 p.m. on YouTube. Both live and past episodes can be viewed at youtube.com/theaterintheopen.
The regular cast includes Vanessa Romaides, of Byfield; Gwynnethe Glickman, of Newbury; Dylan Wack, of Boston; and Will Mombello, of Newburyport. Guest stars include Kathryn Tolley and James Sheridan, both of Amesbury and both returning to Theater in the Open for the first time in several seasons.
Each week, three local families are also invited to participate, translating classic audience participation bits into the online platform.
Theater in the Open, which has been performing family-friendly productions in Maudslay State Park for 40 years, also continues to stream daily storytelling sessions, music, jokes and theatrical performances online.
Dubbed “Social Distancing Storytime,” the offerings feature artistic director Teddy Speck, joined by his daughters, reading and talking about both classic and lesser-known children’s books.
Tune in every day at 11 a.m. via facebook.com/theaterintheopen.
Northern Essex to present play virtually
As they say in show business, “The show must go on,” and Northern Essex Community College theater students are living this adage. The Top Notch Players will present a Zoom performance of David Lindsay Abaire’s "Rabbit Hole" on Monday, May 11, at noon.
The free performance, which is expected to last approximately two hours, will open with a "curtain" speech by Brianne Beatrice, NECC theater professor. Students will play their parts from the safety of their homes.
The cast has been in rehearsal since February under the direction of Beatrice and NECC alumnus and assistant director Benjamin Beveridge, of Lawrence.
"I know the cast is excited to share their work," Beatrice said. "While initially, they rehearsed in the theater on campus, the pandemic forced the rehearsals online. They rose to the occasion and adapted quickly."
"Rabbit Hole," the 2007 Pulitzer Prize winner for drama, follows a couple who have everything a family could want, until a life-shattering accident turns their world upside down and leaves them drifting perilously apart. The play charts their bittersweet search for comfort in the darkest of places and for a path that will lead them back into the light of day.
The cast includes Zaida Buzan, a liberal arts major from Somerville; Christian Doyle, a liberal arts major from Newburyport; Gwynnethe Glickman, a two-time Kennedy Center award winner and liberal arts major from Newbury; Aileen Corniel, a liberal arts major from Lawrence; and Nickey Pereyra, a business transfer major from Methuen.
For the Zoom link or more information, email bbeatrice@necc.mass.edu.
Check in on Annie and Squam the ospreys
Essex County Greenbelt Association's osprey pair, Annie and Squam, have once again returned to their nest on the salt marsh near Lobsta Land Restaurant in Gloucester and have already produced their first egg of the season.
Greenbelt's live-streaming osprey cam is trained on the nest where the pair has been present since 2017. Annie and Squam, as they were named last year, laid eggs for the first time in 2019, fledging one chick named River. The pair has been attracting renewed attention since returning to the nest in early April.
“We are so excited to have this active osprey nest livestreamed each day to our website for our members and the general public to view," Greenbelt president Kate Bowditch said. "It’s great fun to watch the nesting season drama unfold."
Since late March, when Greenbelt's Osprey Program received the first reported sighting in the county, osprey pairs have been returning to nest sites from Salisbury to Boxford to East Boston, and many are already incubating eggs.
“It is always a thrill to see these majestic raptors return to our region each spring,” Greenbelt’s Osprey Program director Dave Rimmer said.
Already in 2020, 25-30 dedicated volunteer citizen scientists have been busy, rain or shine, watching close to 50 nesting pairs and have submitted over 400 online nesting activity reports.
To watch the live osprey cam and view a virtual history of Greenbelt’s Osprey Program, visit https://ecga.org/Osprey-Program. To report osprey activity or learn more about the program, contact Rimmer at dwr@ecga.org or 978-768-7241, ext. 14.
Raise a glass with 'Cabin Fever Cocktails'
Join the New England Indie Authors Collective for "Cabin Fever Cocktails" on Tuesday, May 12, from 7 to 7:45 p.m. on Zoom.
The video presentation will ask the musical question: "What happens when you keep four creatives in quarantine?"
The collective includes Newburyport resident and Salem native Jenny Pivor, an artist and writer whose books include the novels "OMG" and "The Closing" and the nonfictional "Boston Dogs." She will be joined by novelist, humorist and performer Randy Ross; memoirist and one-man-show creator Judah Leblang; and novelist and journalist Jason Rubin.
The four love to talk about their craft, perform their works, and entertain and enlighten their audiences. They will each give up a peek of what they've been up to since sheltering in place.
To sign up for the free interactive party, visit neiac.org/cabin-fever-cocktails. To watch a trailer, visit youtu.be/1f56yWmlMtY.
Livestream organ recitals from the music hall
Methuen Memorial Music Hall is presenting its first livestream organ recital on Wednesday, May 20, at 7:30 p.m., featuring organist Philip Pampreen.
Pampreen has just completed his junior year at Indiana University, where he is pursuing a dual degree in organ performance and mathematics with a concentration in statistics. He first performed at Methuen Memorial Music Hall in 2016 as part of the Young Artists' Recital. He returned in 2018 to give a solo recital and recently performed his junior recital on the hall's great organ.
Livestream organ performances will continue on Wednesday evenings throughout the summer from the music hall. For the full series schedule and a link to view the performances, visit mmmh.org or the music hall's Facebook page.
Keep up with Maritime Gloucester
Maritime Gloucester is now offering weekly virtual features, including Maritime Mondays, Throwback Thursdays and Front Line Fridays.
Mondays will feature a look at the collections and what's happening on the waterfront and harbor. The first one, posted on May 4, features a video put together last year by Masconomet Regional High School student Joseph Dox, who researched through the campus and archives, interviewed staff, and wrote the script.
Thursdays will celebrate the organization's 20th anniversary with memories from the past two decades. And Fridays will honor Maritime Gloucester members who are working on the front lines during the pandemic, from nurses and doctors to police and firefighters to teachers and delivery people.
To view the features and for more information, visit maritimegloucester.org, where you can also check out live webcam views of the railway and harbor.
Art and nature at Gloucester gallery
Jane Deering Gallery in Gloucester is continuing to host virtual exhibitions during the pandemic and has launched its second one, "Green Space," featuring the works of Vanessa Michalak.
The show will be on view online through Friday, May 15, at janedeeringgallery.com.
The title stems from Michalak’s plein-air art show that was held in the woods of Gloucester’s Dogtown last fall. Those paintings are included in the virtual exhibit.
Michalak earned a Master of Fine Arts from the School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tuft University in 2013. She also holds a degree in nursing from the University of Maine in 2004. In 2014, she was awarded the Massachusetts Cultural Council Fellowship in Painting.
Regional Juried Show colors the web
The Newburyport Art Association's newest exhibit, the 23rd annual Regional Juried Show, is available to view online through June 30.
Juror Ruth Greene-McNally, curator and collections manager at the Ogunquit Museum of American Art in Maine, selected 149 pieces — including oils, acrylics, pastels, watercolors, drawings, photographs, sculptures, prints, digital art, fine crafts and mixed media works — from 512 submissions.
"Art in the time of coronavirus commands more committed levels of attention in addition to new kinds of 'performance' in the realities of online exhibitions," Greene-McNally wrote in her show statement. "Nevertheless, the experience of viewing art, regardless of our access, is valuable now more than ever."
All works are for sale, with pickup to be arranged at a later date.
To see the show and for more information, visit newburyportart.org.
Theater group presents a little night music
TTS Players, a community theater group based in Byfield, is hosting a Virtual Musical Cabaret on Friday, May 15, at 7 p.m.
Members can submit videos by 6 p.m. on Wednesday to be included. Email to coachmikefay@gmail.com.
To view the show, visit facebook.com/TTSPlayers or facebook.com/ByfieldCAC.
Andover-based composer showcases 'Sense of Wonder'
In lieu of what was to be an Earth Day performance on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., the Capitol Hill Chorale has released a video showcasing its performance of a choral piece by Andover-based composer Kevin Siegfried.
Titled "The Sense of Wonder," the piece uses text drawn from the writings of pioneering American conservationist Rachel Carson.
"It is a positive and affirming piece that speaks to our time," Siegfried said.
The video's release last month coincided with the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Siegfried had been scheduled to conduct the choral piece on the National Mall as part of a celebration before the event got canceled.
To hear "The Sense of Wonder," visit https://youtu.be/5Z7txjddGNY or go to capitolhillchorale.org/news/chc-celebrates-earth-day-with-the-sense-of-wonder to learn more about the piece. To get better acquainted with Siegfried, visit kevinsiegfried.com.
Solace and inspiration from the sea
In an effort to provide some solace from the sea to those marooned at home, the staff and board of the Schooner Adventure in Gloucester have put together a list of nautical literature to enjoy. The list includes something for everyone, young and old, sailors, history buffs and landlubbers alike. All these books will inspire you with tales of the seven seas. Check out the list at https://bit.ly/3cCg0lE.
The crew of the Adventure has also teamed up to support local, independent bookstores to provide the titles. Partners in the effort include The Bookstore of Gloucester and The Book Shop of Beverly Farms for new books and Dogtown Books in Gloucester and Manchester by the Book for used titles.
The Adventure is compiling a list of the public's favorite nautical books. Email info@schooner-adventure.org to have your pick included on the list and be entered into a drawing for a copy of "Adventure: The Last of the Great Dory-Fishing Schooners" by Joseph Garland.
A wealth of American art to discover at the Addison
The Addison Gallery of American Art on the campus of Phillips Academy in Andover is said to have one of the most comprehensive collections of American art in the world, including more than 23,000 objects spanning the 18th century to the present.
All of those items can now be viewed at the museum's website by searching for particular works, artists, themes or periods. There are suggestions at the website for art-related projects and activities that families can do together and a link to virtual tours of 10 great museums around the world.
In addition, the exhibits currently on display at the Addison can be viewed in a virtual tour on the website, where visitors can also watch interviews with museum staff.
Check it out at addison.andover.edu.
Whale watches, museum tours with Discover Gloucester
Discover Gloucester is sharing a selection of virtual tours that offer entertainment, art, history and education from the comfort of your own home.
Cape Ann Museum may be toured virtually at facebook.com/camuseum/videos/487062198670695/. The museum's Vimeo page offers access to past lectures, such as “Judith Sargent Murray: A Complicated Woman," available via capeannmuseum.org/video-links/. There is free access to the museum's library and archives, which boasts digital resources available to researchers such as Fitz Henry Lane Online and the Digital Commonwealth, the historical collections from libraries, museums and archives across the state. Go to capeannmuseum.org/research/news-library-archives/digital-resources for more details.
Cape Ann Whale Watch, which offers guaranteed whale sightings for every whale-watching tour out to Stellwagen Bank off the coast of Gloucester, is offering virtual tours at seethewhales.com/index.php?link=virtual, or catch some whales at seethewhales.com/index.php?link=videos.
Music Man keeps entertaining children
Wenham musician Brian Doser performs children's music live on Facebook every weekday at 10 a.m.
Doser, better known as The Music Man, normally performs a drop-in music program for children three days a week at The Community House in Hamilton.
He is joined by his daughter Hannah, who sings and plays various instruments, for the 45-minute segments.
Doser has also been offering shows geared toward adults on weekends, featuring popular cover songs and some original tunes.
To check out his shows, visit facebook.com/briandosermusic.
Virtual crafting at Haverhill library
The Haverhill Public Library is holding a virtual crafting hour through Zoom on Fridays at 2 p.m. The meetings let crafters working on projects at home connect with others and draw inspiration from their work.
To receive the Zoom invite to access the sessions, visit haverhillpl.org, or contact Brendan Kieran at bkieran@haverhillpl.org to learn more.
Bringing the Beverly library home
Beverly Public Library is connecting with the community through social media. Offerings include Facebook Live sessions of "Tea Time Children's Classics," featuring readings of chapters from classic children's literature, on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. and "Musical Mondays," with rhymes, songs and special guests, on Mondays at 10 a.m.
The library has also been using Zoom to host various book and film discussion groups. To check out the events, visit facebook.com/beverlypubliclibrary or beverlypubliclibrary.org.
Additionally, the library, in conjunction with Beverly Public Schools’ librarians, is launching Beverly Keeps Reading, a citywide challenge to read 5,000 books this spring. All ages can take part using the Beanstack app, which rewards readers with badges and keeps track of the collective goal. Participants will have a chance to win gift certificates to local businesses provided by the Friends of the Beverly Public Library. For details, check beverlypubliclibrary.org/remote.
Cape Ann Museum offers lectures
Cape Ann Museum seeks to continue its mission to tell the stories of the community and its contributions to American art and industry even though its doors are temporarily closed.
During this period, the Gloucester museum is sharing some of its offerings online. To take a virtual tour, visit facebook.com/camuseum/videos.
To access previous lectures, visit capeannmuseum.org/video-links. From this link, viewers can find programs such as "Redefining Women: The Impact of the Revolution on Gender Ideology," recorded on March 7; "Promises and Limits of the New Republic," recorded on Feb. 29; and "Judith Sargent Murray: A Complicated Woman," recorded on Jan. 25, among many other options.
Explore the Peabody Essex Museum
The Peabody Essex Museum in Salem now features a range of digital content at its website that allows visitors to explore its collection remotely.
Podcasts discuss recent exhibits and museum history, while stories reflect on the value and impact of art. There are also suggestions for crafts and activities for the whole family.
Clicking on the “Explore Art” button at pem.org allows viewers to examine highlights from several periods and categories in the museum’s international collection, while postings of art and objects at facebook.com/peabodyessexmuseum respond to each day at hand.
Be heard in Oral History Project
The Lawrence History Center is collecting stories about coming together in crisis.
“Remote Oral History: Physically Distanced. Socially Connected” highlights the lives of community members in a way that reflects the current reality.
File a two-minute story, a full-length interview via Zoom or submit a written story and photos to the center’s Dropbox account.
For more information, visit lawrencehistorycenter.org.
Going backstage with Stage 284
Stage 284, the theater program at The Community House in Hamilton, is presenting a series on Facebook called “Backstage at 284” that looks at what happens behind the scenes and off the stage in a production.
This features live, 30-minute “Lunch and Learn” sessions on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at noon with directors, performers, choreographers, lighting designers, sound designers and more.
Then on Tuesdays and Thursdays, viewers can dance along with performers or do yoga at 1 p.m. in sessions that last between 20 minutes and one hour.
All of the videos stay online at facebook.com/stage284, so they can be accessed any time.
Lighten up with Memorial Hall Library
For anyone looking to lighten the mood, Memorial Hall Library in Andover is offering links through its website to comic strips, comedies on film and TV, collections of jokes, laughter yoga, and strange stories on NPR.
In addition, the library has contact information for online Dungeons & Dragons games being held for ages 6 through 12, virtual dementia dialogues for caregivers and people with dementia, virtual book chats, and much more. Access varies, with some programs available just to Memorial Hall Library cardholders, others to cardholders from any library in the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium. Visit mhl.org.
Also, all Massachusetts residents have access to Boston Public Library resources with an e-card available at bpl.org.
If you have an event to add to this roundup, please email the details to Sonya Vartabedian, managing editor of features, at svartabedian@northofboston.com.