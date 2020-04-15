Virtual entertainment: Local events and activities to check out online  

North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Becoming cloudy with snow likely overnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Becoming cloudy with snow likely overnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.