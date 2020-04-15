Virtual entertainment: Local events and activities to check out online  

Dance class to benefit Christopher’s Haven
Twins Serena and Savana Petruzello — professional dancers, Patriots cheerleaders and owners of Zello Dance Studios in Peabody — will host a live jazz funk class via Zoom on Saturday, April 18, from 2 to 3 p.m.
The class is open to all ages and levels and will feature fun, upbeat and original choreography. The class fee is $10, with all proceeds supporting Christopher’s Haven, a Boston-based nonprofit serving as a home away from home for families with children undergoing cancer treatment.
Sign up at zellodancestudios.com/class-schedule. All registrants will receive a private Zoom invite.
Newburyport Youth Services' virtual hangouts
The Newburyport Rec Center may be closed, but the Newburyport Youth Services staff has not stopped working to engage children and families.
The organization will host "Rec Center Zoom Hangouts and Games" on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2 p.m. All middle and high school members are invited to socialize, join in on games and answer trivia questions. Weekly prizes are awarded for top trivia winners. For the Zoom ID, email lgordon@cityofnewburyport.com.
Newburyport Youth Services is also celebrating "Star Wars" with the "May the 4th Be With You Virtual Family Party." Play trivia, participate in the costume contest and build your own droid.
Staff will provide ideas and inspiration for "Star Wars"-themed arts and crafts, recipes, and suggestions on media to consume. End the day with a group viewing of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" via Netflix Party. Email youthservices@cityofnewburyport.com or call 978-465-4434 for times and ID information.
Cape Ann Museum hosts lectures
Cape Ann Museum seeks to continue its mission to tell the stories of the community and its contributions to American art and industry even though its doors are temporarily closed.
During this period, the Gloucester museum is sharing some of its offerings online. To take a virtual tour, visit facebook.com/camuseum/videos.
To access previous lectures, visit capeannmuseum.org/video-links. From this link, viewers can find programs such as "Redefining Women: The Impact of the Revolution on Gender Ideology," recorded on March 7; "Promises and Limits of the New Republic," recorded on Feb. 29; and "Judith Sargent Murray: A Complicated Woman," recorded on Jan. 25, among many other options.
‘Books That Talk Back’ with Athenaeum
Salem Athenaeum is launching a free new program, “Books That Talk Back,” next week offering conversations with thoughtful readers about books that changed their lives.
Best-selling author Brunonia Barry will be the first guest on Wednesday, April 22, at 7 p.m., in conversation with 2019 Salem Literary Festival co-chairwomen Stephanie Buck and Diane Storm.
Register at conta.cc/3eeSUTP. Visitors to salemathenaeum.net can also register to join the Salem, Mass., cultural center’s monthly conversation group that is now being held online and discusses a wide range of topics.
Feeling the ‘blues’
Gloucester-based Ted Reed Productions premieres a documentary titled “Juke Joint Festival Revisited,” in response to the cancellation of this year’s popular international blues festival of the same name in Clarksdale, Mississippi.
To join the hourlong watch party on Saturday, April 18, at 10 p.m., visit Ted Reed Productions’ Facebook page. The documentary shares powerhouse live performances from last April’s festival.
After the film, organizers hope that viewers may consider making a donation to the Blues Foundation COVID-19 Fund or the Mississippi Blues Benevolent Fund.
Explore the Peabody Essex Museum
The Peabody Essex Museum in Salem now features a range of digital content at its website that allows visitors to explore its collection remotely.
Podcasts discuss recent exhibits and museum history, while stories reflect on the value and impact of art. There are also suggestions for crafts and activities for the whole family.
Clicking on the “Explore Art” button at pem.org allows viewers to examine highlights from several periods and categories in the museum’s international collection, while postings of art and objects at facebook.com/peabodyessexmuseum respond to each day at hand.
Be heard in Oral History Project
The Lawrence History Center is collecting stories about coming together in crisis.
“Remote Oral History: Physically Distanced. Socially Connected” highlights the lives of community members in a way that reflects the current reality.
File a two-minute story, a full-length interview via Zoom or submit a written story and photos to the center’s Dropbox account.
For more information, visit lawrencehistorycenter.org.
Going backstage with Stage 284
Stage 284, the theater program at The Community House in Hamilton, is hosting a series on Facebook called “Backstage at 284” that looks at what happens behind the scenes and off the stage in a production.
This features live, 30-minute “Lunch and Learn” sessions on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at noon with directors, performers, choreographers, lighting designers, sound designers and more.
Then on Tuesdays and Thursdays, viewers can dance along with performers or do yoga at 1 p.m. in sessions that last between 20 minutes and one hour.
All of the videos stay online at facebook.com/stage284, so they can be accessed any time.
The House of the Seven Gables art contest
The House of the Seven Gables and Salem Arts Association are hosting a Family Art Contest, in which everyone is invited to submit Gables-themed work in any medium that moves them.
The submissions will be judged by members of the arts association when it is safe for them to gather, and winners will be chosen in four age groups: 7 and under, 8 to 10, 11 to 13, and 14 to 18. Digital or scanned projects can be emailed to jarrison@7gables.org, or art can be dropped off in person at 115 Derby St. Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call or text 413-530-0831 in advance so projects can be picked up.
Entries will be posted on social media as they are received. The deadline is Friday, April 24, at 10 a.m. For more information, visit 7gables.org.
Bringing the Beverly library home
Beverly Public Library is connecting with the community through social media. Offerings include Facebook Live sessions of "Tea Time Children's Classics," featuring readings of chapters from classic children's literature, on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. and "Musical Mondays," with rhymes, songs and special 'guests, on Mondays at 10 a.m.
The library is also celebrating National Poetry Month with "Shelter in Verse," YouTube videos of staff members reading their favorite poems. And it has been using Zoom to host various book and film discussion groups. To check out the events, visit facebook.com/beverlypubliclibrary or beverlypubliclibrary.org.
The library, in conjunction with Beverly Public Schools’ librarians, is also launching Beverly Keeps Reading, a citywide challenge to read 5,000 books this spring. All ages can take part using the Beanstack app, which rewards readers with badges and keeps track of the collective goal. Participants will have a chance to win gift certificates to local businesses provided by the Friends of the Beverly Public Library. For details, check beverlypubliclibrary.org/remote.
Access the Addison Gallery online
The exhibits currently on display at the Addison Gallery of American Art on the campus of Phillips Academy in Andover can be viewed in a virtual tour at the museum’s website, where visitors can also watch interviews with museum staff.
In addition, current exhibits can be explored one image at a time in digital portfolios, or visitors can tour the Addison’s entire collection of 23,000 items by searching for particular works, artists, themes or periods. There are suggestions at the website for art-related projects and activities that families can do together and a link to virtual tours of 10 great museums around the world.
Check it out at addison.andover.edu.
Gardening, history and more with Trustees
Virtual events are being hosted nearly every day of the week by Trustees of Reservations properties across the state.
Events include history chats via Facebook Live at the Crane Estate in Ipswich on Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. and Steward Saturdays, an online garden Q&A at the Stevens-Coolidge Estate in North Andover on Saturdays from 10 to 10:30 a.m. that attempts to answer everyone’s gardening questions.
In addition, the Stevens-Coolidge Place is offering a virtual firsthand look into the collection of Helen and John Coolidge’s personal archives and life on Ashdale Farm in weekly teas on Thursdays at 2 p.m. through the end of the month. It is also presenting a live poetry reading on Zoom with Lynne Viti and Heather Bryant on Tuesday, April 28, at 3 p.m.
Virtual events are free, but donations are appreciated to support the nonprofit organization. To see the full schedule, visit thetrustees.org/things-to-do/month/virtual.html.
Lighten up with Memorial Hall Library
For anyone looking to lighten the mood, Memorial Hall Library in Andover is offering links through its website to comic strips, comedies on film and TV, collections of jokes, laughter yoga, and strange stories on NPR.
In addition, the library has contact information for online Dungeons & Dragons games being held for ages 6 through 12, virtual dementia dialogues for caregivers and people with dementia, virtual book chats, and much more. Access varies, with some programs available just to Memorial Hall Library cardholders, others to cardholders from any library in the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium. Visit mhl.org.
Also, all Massachusetts residents have access to Boston Public Library resources with an e-card available at bpl.org.
Anna Solomon to give book reading
Gloucester native Anna Solomon will read from her new third novel, “The Book of V.,” at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 4, in Harvard Book Store’s virtual event series.
The story is a retelling of the Bible’s Book of Esther, with characters set in contemporary Brooklyn, New York; in the 1970s in Washington, D.C.; and in ancient Persia.
The free event can be accessed by going to harvard.com/event/virtual_event_anna_solomon. For more information, call 800-542-READ.
If you have an event to add to this roundup, please email the details to Sonya Vartabedian, managing editor of features, at svartabedian@northofboston.com.