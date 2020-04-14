Virtual entertainment: Local events and activities to check out online

'Books That Talk Back' with Athenaeum
Salem Athenaeum is launching a free new program, "Books That Talk Back," next week that offers conversations with thoughtful readers about books that changed their lives.
Best-selling author Brunonia Barry will be the first guest on Wednesday, April 22, at 7 p.m., in conversation with 2019 Salem Literary Festival co-chairwomen Stephanie Buck and Diane Storm.
Register at conta.cc/3eeSUTP. Visitors to salemathenaeum.net can also register to join the Salem, Massachusetts, cultural center's monthly conversation group that is now being held online and discusses a wide range of topics.
Get ready to show off your talents
Amesbury Community Theatre is hosting a Virtual Open Mic Night via Zoom on Saturday, April 18.
Videos for those in sixth grade and younger will be shown from 6 to 7 p.m., with submissions from those in seventh grade and up starting at 7 p.m.
Email your video to Andrea.Liacos@gmail.com before 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
Feeling the 'blues'
Gloucester-based Ted Reed Productions premieres a documentary titled "Juke Joint Festival Revisited," in response to the cancellation of this year's popular international blues festival of the same name in Clarksdale, Mississippi.
The hourlong watch party on Saturday, April 18, at 10 p.m. shares powerhouse live performances from last April's festival.
After the film, organizers hope that viewers may consider making a donation to the Blues Foundation COVID-19 Fund or the Mississippi Blues Benevolent Fund.
Visit https://bit.ly/3bbpNyv to view the documentary.
Explore the Peabody Essex Museum
The Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Massachusetts, now features a range of digital content at its website that allows visitors to explore its collection remotely.
Podcasts discuss recent exhibits and museum history, while stories reflect on the value and impact of art. There are also suggestions for crafts and activities for the whole family.
Clicking on the "Explore Art" button at pem.org allows viewers to examine highlights from several periods and categories in the museum's international collection, while postings of art and objects at facebook.com/peabodyessexmuseum respond to each day at hand.
Be heard in Oral History Project
The Lawrence History Center is collecting stories about coming together in crisis.
"Remote Oral History: Physically Distanced. Socially Connected" highlights the lives of community members in a way that reflects the current reality.
File a two-minute story, a full-length interview via Zoom or submit a written story and photos to the center's Dropbox account.
For more information, visit lawrencehistorycenter.org.
Going backstage with Stage 284
Stage 284, the theater program at The Community House in Hamilton, is hosting a series on Facebook called "Backstage at 284" that looks at what happens behind the scenes and off the stage in a production.
This features live, 30-minute "Lunch and Learn" sessions on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at noon with directors, performers, choreographers, lighting designers, sound designers and more.
Then on Tuesdays and Thursdays, viewers can dance along with performers or do yoga at 1 p.m. in sessions that last between 20 minutes and one hour.
All of the videos stay online at facebook.com/stage284, so they can be accessed any time.
The House of the Seven Gables art contest
The House of the Seven Gables and Salem Arts Association are hosting a Family Art Contest, in which everyone is invited to submit Gables-themed work in any medium that moves them.
The submissions will be judged by members of the arts association when it is safe for them to gather, and winners will be chosen in four age groups: 7 and under, 8 to 10, 11 to 13, and 14 to 18. Digital or scanned projects can be emailed to jarrison@7gables.org, or art can be dropped off in person at 115 Derby St. Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call or text 413-530-0831 in advance so projects can be picked up.
Entries will be posted on social media as they are received. The deadline is Friday, April 24, at 10 a.m. For more information, visit 7gables.org.
Access the Addison Gallery online
The exhibits currently on display at the Addison Gallery of American Art on the campus of Phillips Academy in Andover can be viewed in a virtual tour at the museum's website, where visitors can also watch interviews with museum staff.
In addition, current exhibits can be explored one image at a time in digital portfolios, or visitors can tour the Addison's entire collection of 23,000 items by searching for particular works, artists, themes or periods. There are suggestions at the website for art-related projects and activities that families can do together and a link to virtual tours of 10 great museums around the world.
Check it out at addison.andover.edu.
Gardening, history and more with Trustees
Virtual events are being hosted nearly every day of the week by Trustees of Reservations properties across the state.
Events include history chats via Facebook Live at the Crane Estate in Ipswich on Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. and Steward Saturdays, an online garden Q&A at the Stevens-Coolidge Estate in North Andover on Saturdays from 10 to 10:30 a.m. that attempts to answer everyone's gardening questions.
In addition, the Stevens-Coolidge Place is offering a virtual firsthand look into the collection of Helen and John Coolidge's personal archives and life on Ashdale Farm in weekly teas on Thursdays at 2 p.m. through the end of the month. It is also presenting a live poetry reading on Zoom with Lynne Viti and Heather Bryant on Tuesday, April 28, at 3 p.m.
Virtual events are free, but donations are appreciated to support the nonprofit organization. To see the full schedule, visit thetrustees.org/things-to-do/month/virtual.html.
Lighten up with Memorial Hall Library
For anyone looking to lighten the mood, Memorial Hall Library in Andover is offering links through its website to comic strips, comedies on film and TV, collections of jokes, laughter yoga, and strange stories on NPR.
In addition, the library has contact information for online Dungeons & Dragons games being held for ages 6 through 12, virtual dementia dialogues for caregivers and people with dementia, virtual book chats, and much more. Access varies, with some programs available just to Memorial Hall Library cardholders, others to cardholders from any library in the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium. Visit mhl.org.
Also, all Massachusetts residents have access to Boston Public Library resources with an e-card available at bpl.org.
Anna Solomon to give book reading
Gloucester native Anna Solomon will read from her new third novel, "The Book of V.," at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 4, in Harvard Book Store's virtual event series.
The story is a retelling of the Bible's Book of Esther, with characters set in contemporary Brooklyn, New York; in the 1970s in Washington, D.C.; and in ancient Persia.
The free event can be accessed by going to harvard.com/event/virtual_event_anna_solomon. For more information, call 800-542-READ.
If you have an event to add to this roundup, please email the details to Sonya Vartabedian, managing editor of features, at svartabedian@northofboston.com.