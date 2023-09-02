LAWRENCE — The 100th Feast of the Three Saints continues through Sunday with food, music, confetti and cheers for the saints in whose honor the religious and cultural celebration has been held for a century.
Saturday highlights will include a cooking demonstration by Mary Ann Esposito at 4:30 at the St. Alfio Cafe; the torchlight parade at 7:30 ending at the corners of Common and Newbury Street; and swing, string ensemble and orchestral music at the bandstand.
Sunday morning starts with Mass at Holy Rosary Shrine and will be followed by traditional events including the procession of the saint statues and the Moment of Glory.
“Con vera fede!” With true faith!
“Viva Sant Alfio!” Long live St. Alfio!
Feast 100 Schedule
Saturday, Sept. 2
12 p.m.: Feast opens
3 p.m.: Stephen Savio, Bandstand
3:30 p.m.: Pablo Castro, Tripoli Stage
4:30 p.m.: Mary Ann Esposito cooking demonstration, St. Alfio Cafe
6 p.m.: Rico Barr featuring the JJR horns, Tripoli Stage
6 p.m.: Stefano Marchese, Bandstand
7:30 p.m.: Torchlight procession honoring the Three Saints with fireworks and the Cantata, at the corners of Common and Newbury Street
8:15 p.m.: The Vulcanica String Ensemble, Bandstand
9 p.m.: Mike Girard’s Big Swinging Thing, Tripoli Stage
9 p.m.: I Tre Santi Siciliani Orchestra with Tenor Salvatore Bonaffini, Bandstand
11 p.m.: Feast closes
Sunday, Sept. 3
10 a.m.: Mass in honor of the Three Saints, Holy Rosary Shrine
12 p.m.: Feast opens
1 p.m.: Forever The Girl, Bandstand
3 p.m.: Procession of the statues of the three saints through the Feast neighborhood, Holy Rosary Shrine
4 p.m.: Souled Out Show Band, Tripoli Stage
4:15 p.m.: Tony Pace, Bandstand
7 p.m.: “Moment of Glory” with benediction and the cantata played by the I Tre Santi Siciliani amidst fireworks and confetti, St. Alfio Society Building
8:30 p.m.: B Street Bombers, Bandstand
10:15 p.m.: Raffle drawing, Bandstand
11 p.m.: Feast closes
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.