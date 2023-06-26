Mill whistles defined life in Lawrence in the early 20th century.
They summoned people to work at 5:30 a.m., signaled a lunch break at noon and sent everyone home at 6 p.m.
That’s why Gloria Grillo Barsamian, 91, chose “Three Whistles” for the title of her first novel, which is about people who answered those calls, working 60 hours a week for $5.40 an hour.
The great majority of these workers were immigrants, like Barsamian’s Italian grandparents, who came to Lawrence in the late 1880s and opened a market.
“People from 54 different nations lived together in Lawrence in harmony,” Barsamian said. “I couldn’t believe how many lived together.”
Barsamian’s characters cooperate in many ways, which include sharing recipes, so that dishes from different cultures come to resemble each other as they incorporated new influences.
That unity was emphasized by the Bread and Roses strike of 1912, when mill workers joined forces to protest a cut in their pay.
That is just one historical episode forming the backdrop to “Three Whistles,” where characters also react to the Sacco and Vanzetti case, the pandemic of 1918 and the Great Depression, all of which Barsamian researched for “Three Whistles.”
“It is historical fiction,” she said. “It is fiction and it’s history, but I really tried hard to make the facts correct.”
“Bread and Roses” by Bruce Watson was an important source for Barsamian, who now lives in Chestnut Hill.
She also made trips to the Boston Public Library, where she had to wear gloves to read primary documents relating to Sacco and Vanzetti, two Italian immigrants who were convicted of murder and then executed.
“You may disagree with me, but I think that Sacco and Vanzetti were innocent,” Barsamian said.
She also explored archives at the Lawrence History Center, where at times she started to feel that she was sharing the experiences she was reading about, which tapped into her own recollections of growing up in Lawrence.
“I felt like I was a vessel for the people who lived there and as I wrote the book, the memories just came out more and more,” said Barsamian.
Her ability to empathize was enhanced by Barsamian’s training as a a social worker, which also led to the writing of her first book, “Sustenance and Hope for Caregivers of Elderly Parents.”
That was published in 2009 and drew directly on Barsamian’s experience as a medical social worker “at the bedside” for 32 years at Lahey Clinic, where she specialized in the problems of elderly patients.
“I was the first social worker at Lahey Clinic,” Barsamian said.
Her career also shaped Barsamian’s skills as a writer, when she learned to compress her patients’ histories into a single page for their medical records.
But a major source for “Three Whistles” was also Barsamian’s personal unhappiness over portrayals of Italian Americans in movies and television, which she said usually draw on negative stereotypes.
“It just was a very important thing in my life, it was very disturbing,” Barsamian said.
She wrote “Three Whistles,” not as an exercise in nostalgia, but as a portrait of immigrant experience that rings true for every historical period, including today.
“We need to see that the same thing that happened here is what’s happening there,” Barsamian said. “The way I say it is, by reading this book, you may understand.”
