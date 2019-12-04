Women of NECC ringing in the holidays  

The Women of Northern Essex Community College invites the public to join its members in celebrating the season at its annual Holiday Luncheon next week at Andover Country Club.
The event is set for Monday, Dec. 9, from noon to 2:30 p.m. and will feature a special presentation by Karen Andreas, regional publisher of The Eagle-Tribune's parent organization, North of Boston Media Group.
Andreas has been in the news business for more than 25 years and was named 2014 Publisher of the Year by Editor & Publisher, the industry’s top trade publication. In addition to The Eagle-Tribune, North of Boston Media Group's eight newspapers include the Andover Townsman and The Haverhill Gazette. The company also publishes a dozen magazines and manages affiliated websites.
Andreas is a member of the board of the NECC Foundation Inc., which provides support for areas of need at the college.
The Women of of Northern Essex Community College is a volunteer organization dedicated to assisting the college and its students. The organization raises money for student scholarships and special projects by holding fundraising events throughout the year, including a Fall Membership Tea, a Holiday Party and a June Gala Open House.
Since its inception, the Women of NECC has helped to raise more than $518,000, providing over $360,000 in scholarships. Yearly membership in the Women of NECC runs from Sept. 1 through Aug. 31, although new members are welcome to join at any time.
Tickets for Monday's luncheon are $50 per person, and proceeds will benefit the Women of NECC Scholarship Fund. Andover Country Club is located at 60 Canterbury St. Seating is limited, and spots can be reserved by calling 978-556-3789.
Reservations can also be made by visiting necc.mass.edu/engage/alumni-and-giving/necc-boards/women-of-necc.