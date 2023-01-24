When producers were casting season 25 of “Worst Cooks in America,” they weren’t just looking for culinary failures.
They were looking for social media success.
“They didn’t know anything about my cooking skills,” said Tina Kim, of Los Angeles. “They just contacted me, and, lo and behold, they were lucky. I didn’t know how to cook.”
“Worst Cooks in America: Viral Sensations” features 12 contestants who are active on TikTok, Instagram and other social media. The series airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Food Network, and episodes are also streaming on Discovery+.
Contestants face a series of challenges and eliminations until the final episode on Feb. 5, when a survivor will win $25,000.
The season is co-hosted by Anne Burrell, a regular, and first-timer Darnell Ferguson.
Kim is a comedian who began to follow Korean soap operas during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For two years, I sat on my couch and watched K-dramas nonstop,” she said. “I watched 14 hours a day. and then toward the end of corona, I said to myself, ‘I’m going to start my TikTok account since I’ve watched every single Korean drama.’”
She has since expanded her TikTok videos to include K-pop and other aspects of Korean culture.
Kim wound up on Team Blue, coached by Ferguson, whom she describes as very positive and welcoming.
But the cooking is real, she said, and a big challenge.
“It’s fun and stressful at the same time, because we’re all in a pressure cooker,” Kim said. “I think one of the challenges was only 45 minutes. and the chefs give us elaborate meals. We don’t just cook the main dish. It’s like, here’s the side dish. and here’s the sauce to go on the main dish.
“It’s like your brain is thinking of 20 different things you have to do,” she said. “And they make it hard because they make use all that different — what is it? — kitchen stuff.”
Mitchell Tyler Ralston, of Huntington Beach, California, was on Team Red, coached by Burrell. Ralston is an amateur ghost hunter and likes to make TikTok videos about paranormal activity.
He rates his cooking skills as terrible, although he’s comfortable making spaghetti and mashed potatoes.
“Years and years ago, I worked for a very famous California burger company known for their red aprons,” he said. “Part of my duties was preparing the potatoes for french fries. So I’ve got peeling potatoes down.”
Ralston said he was the first contestant to cut himself this season. Cuts and fires are commonplace on the set.
“Chef Anne told us, ‘Don’t be afraid of fire. If you have fire, I’m very good at putting out fire. This is the 25th season,’” he said. “Luckily, I didn’t burn myself too much. I cut myself way too much.”
Kim and Ralston found being on camera a challenge, even though they are used to shooting their own videos.
“The hard part was smiling for hours and hours,” Kim said. “I only have to smile for 10 seconds on my TikTok.”
Both found the experience valuable, and Ralston said it has gotten him some TikTok viewers. But it didn’t turn either of them into a chef.
“I did learn a lot about the kitchen,” Kim said. “It’s just I’m not going to bring it into the real world.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.