MIDDLETON — Amid an outpouring of support for the young son, fiancée and parents of a Middleton Jail correctional officer who died of complications from COVID-19 earlier this month, at least two funds have been established, including a GoFundMe page that as of Friday had raised just under $68,000 to help provide for his family.
Sheriff Kevin Coppinger’s decision to designate Anthony Pasquarello’s passing as a “line of duty” death may also provide other significant benefits, including a one-time payment of a $389,825 federal death benefit and a potential $300,000 state death benefit.
The designation will also entitle his son (through his mother or other legal guardian) to a pension based on the maximum potential salary Pasquarello could have earned in his career, tuition assistance and a federal monthly allowance while attending school.
When asked about the potential financial support for Pasquarello’s son, including the pension and other benefits, and whether it would need to be reviewed by another entity, a spokeswoman for Coppinger responded by saying that “Sheriff Coppinger has declared Deputy Sheriff Pasquarello’s a line-of-duty death and as such we are going to help the family pursue any and all federal and state benefits that may be due him.”
“We continue to pray for his family and his young son Vincent and we are doing everything we can to help them through these very dark days,” spokeswoman Gretchen Grosky added.
Last year, Congress passed a law that created a general presumption that a public safety officer who is disabled or dies from COVID-19 or complications, contracted it on the job and is entitled to the same death, disability and educational benefits available to any other public safety officer killed or injured in the line of duty.
But similar proposals at the state level have so far failed to pass.
In July, the Joint Committee on Public Service held a three-hour hearing on a flurry of bills that included several that would have created an automatic presumption that public safety employees testing positive for COVID contracted it on the job, and that deaths due to COVID would be treated in the same way as an employee killed in a shooting or fire. That would grant surviving family members a pension of 100% of their loved ones’ pension, tax free, at their maximum salary.
But another would have carved out an exception for unvaccinated employees (such as Pasquarello, who did not believe he needed a shot because of his relative youth and good health). and many of the proposals would have added things such as retirement incentives, guaranteed workers’ compensation and other benefits for a wider range of state and municipal employees.
During the hearing, lawmakers heard from the widow of Sgt. Michael Cassidy, 52, a New Bedford police officer who contracted COVID in March and died the following month. Deborah Cassidy tearfully expressed frustration that the death of her husband, a “24/7 cop,” wasn’t being treated as job-related.
Rep. Chris Hendricks, D-New Bedford, was among those who filed bills that would have formally designated COVID deaths as being in the line of duty, which would entitle the sergeant’s widow and children to the full 100% pension at the officers maximum potential salary, lump sum payments and college assistance and other benefits.
They also heard from dozens of other witnesses, public employees and public safety employees asking for other COVID-related benefits, as well as for a similar provision deeming any public employee’s death from COVID presumptively job-related.
The Massachusetts Municipal Association also sent a representative to the hearing, to oppose the proposals, saying it would create a massive new cost for communities and their retirement systems.
Since last year, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, one of two organizations tracking law enforcement line-of-duty deaths, COVID has become the leading killer of police officers by a huge margin, with an estimated four times as many police officers killed by the virus and its complications than killed by gunfire.
At the same time, public safety unions have been mounting legal challenges to vaccine mandates. The Essex County Correctional Officers Association filed a prohibited practice complaint over Coppinger’s order that all employees be vaccinated or at least have their first shot by Jan. 4 — though Grosky said shortly after Pasquarello’s death, the department had seen a number of employees signing up for vaccinations.
The Pasquarello family has established a fund for Vincent and donations can be made to the Vincent J. Pasquarello Trust, c/o North Shore Bank, 1 Hamilton St. Saugus, MA 01906. The Essex County Correctional Officers Association has also established the “Help the Pasquarello Family” fund on gofundme.com, which can be accessed through this link: https://gofund.me/7df1ae7a.