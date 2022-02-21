LAWRENCE — The Lithuanian Independence Day commemoration Sunday would have made earlier generations proud.
The American Lithuanian Council’s annual celebration, the 104th consecutive gathering in the Immigrant City, was without its traditional Mass and singing, dancing and dinner – festivities nixed by the pandemic.
But what abounded was appreciation for Lithuanians’ historic struggles for independence from Russia and expressions of solidarity with Ukrainians today under the threat of a Russian invasion.
Before the ceremonies, held at the Lawrence Heritage State Park visitors center, people chatted about the latest news from Eastern Europe and how Ukraine remains surrounded by some 190,000 Russian troops.
Eileen Rys of Dracut said that contrary to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s contention that his military was heading home, it was in fact setting up a field hospital and stockpiling supplies.
“They are not going home,” she said. “They are settling in.”
“Now, they have troops in Belarus, too,” said David Meehan of Lawrence, who was assisting with the ceremonies. Belarus is just south of Lithuania.
Some at the park worried that if the Russian military entered Ukraine, the Kremlin’s soldiers would next enter Lithuania.
“We are hoping they do not invade,” said Sandi Olson of Nashua, New Hampshire.
She is the granddaughter of Lithuanian immigrants.
Her grandfather Jonas Smolskas was the third victim of anti-strike forces after the Great Textile Strike of 1912 in Lawrence, known by many as the Bread and Roses strike. He died of head injuries and left his young wife, Rose, known as “Bolba,” a widow.
Olson and her husband, Richard Hickey, come to the Lithuanian Independence Day commemoration each year.
What is different this year is the shadow of war.
“Lithuanians are strong,” she said.
“But they are small,” her husband said of the Baltic nation. He worries that if Russia takes control of Ukraine, it will next gain control of all three Baltic nations – Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
There is also the specter of a renewed Cold War between East and West – Russia and the U.S. – and the potential for the unthinkable, the world tumbling into nuclear war.
The local American Lithuanian Council’s president, Jonas Stundza, addressed the seriousness of the situation in his address to the audience.
“And now, history again, just as the fascists and the fascist Communists, we have another fascist – Putin – standing at our borders, threatening the world (with) nuclear holocaust as a result of his greed and aggressions against mankind,” Stundza said.
Meehan reminded the audience that Lithuania led the way to peace three decades ago.
In 1989, Lithuanians joined hands with Baltic neighbors in a 417-mile human chain of some 2 million people protesting the Soviet Union’s control of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.
It’s believed to have been the longest human chain in history.
Months later, Lithuania became the first Soviet republic to declare independence, an action cheered by Lithuanian-Americans and others and celebrated each year on March 11.
Lithuania, a nation of 2.7 million people and about the size of West Virginia, has two independence days, March 11 and Feb. 16, which honor the freedom it declared in 1918 after more than a century of czarist Russian rule.
Lithuanian immigrants came to Lawrence in the early 1900s to work in textile mills.
A 1906 church census counted 5,347 Lithuanian-born immigrants in Lawrence.
Stundza estimates a similar number of their descendants now live in Greater Lawrence.
On Sunday, David Boucher of Salem, New Hampshire, wore a mask with the Lithuanian coat of arms and a traditional Lithuanian sash wrapped around his waist.
His grandparents on his mother’s side came to Lawrence from Lithuania in the early 1900s to work in the mills. He’s president of the Knights of Lithuania, Chapter 78, and also president of the organization’s New England district and the national organization.
Lithuanians are a small portion of the population but vocal, he said. The annual Lithuanian Independence Day celebration in Lawrence demonstrates Lithuanians’ pride and appreciation for freedom.
“We keep it going, especially with Jonas (Stundza) and his father before him,” Boucher said.
Stundza thanked those who attended and said he was impressed with how members of the Lithuanian community in the Merrimack Valley have kept their heritage and the legacy of celebrating independence alive for generations.
The gathering stayed after the ceremonies ended, drinking coffee and chatting.
They look forward to next year’s event, hoping that the kielbasa, cabbage and kugelis dinner would return to its rightful place in the traditional celebration.