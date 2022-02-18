LAWRENCE — The local chapter of the American Lithuanian Council will celebrate Lithuanian Independence Day briefly but with gravity.
The commemoration, to be held at noon Sunday at Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson St., takes place against the backdrop of more than 100,00 Russian troops amassed on Ukraine’s border and Russian military exercises with Belarus, just south of Lithuania, says local Lithuanian council president Jonas Stundza.
Sunday’s ceremonies mark the 104th consecutive year that Lithuanian Americans have gathered in Lawrence to commemorate the Baltic country’s independence, declared in 1918 after more than a century of Czarist Russian control.
Stundza and others have been troubled by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s talk of past glory and empire, and have seen evidence of his designs in Eastern European power grabs.
“They took a part of Armenia, a part of Georgia, a part of Ukraine,” Stundza said.
Stundza has invited members of the Ukrainian community on the North Shore and the Merrimack Valley to Sunday’s event.
The ceremonies will be short given pandemic concerns. They will include a presentation of flags, the Lithuanian and American national anthems and remarks by Stundza — followed by coffee and refreshments.
Sunday’s event was originally slated for Feb. 13, but was rescheduled due to snow.
Previous to COVID-19 the annual Lithuanian Independence Day celebrations in Lawrence included a Mass, dinner, dancing and song.
Immigrants from the Baltic nation came to Lawrence in early 1900s to work in textile mills.
A 1906 church census counted 5,347 Lithuanian-born immigrants in Lawrence.
Stundza estimates a similar number of their descendants live in Greater Lawrence.
Lithuania, a nation of 2.7 million people and about the size of West Virginia, has two independence days — Feb. 16 and March 11 — and remains a vocal critic of Russian aggression.
In 1989, Lithuanians joined hands with Baltic neighbors in a 417-mile human chain of some 2 million people protesting the Soviet Union’s control of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.
It’s believed to have been the longest human chain in history.
Months later Lithuania became the first Soviet republic to declare independence, an action cheered by Lithuanian-Americans and others.