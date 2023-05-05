LONDONDERRY —Ovation Theatre Company presents performances of “The Little Mermaid Jr.” with shows set for Friday, May 12, 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 13, 1 and 6 p.m. at Matthew Thornton Elementary School in Londonderry.
The show features young actors representing towns all over the region.
In a magical underwater kingdom, the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home — and her fins — behind and live in the world above.
But first, she’ll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince the handsome Prince Eric that she’s the girl whose enchanting voice he’s been seeking.
From classic literature to the Academy Award-winning film and Broadway musical, Ariel’s undersea journey is a love story for the ages.
Grace Perkins plays Ariel and said the story is a popular one within her family.
“This is my Mom’s favorite movie and the show is on Mother’s Day weekend,” she said.
Ariel spends a good portion of the story unable to speak, which is new for Perkins as an actor.
“It’s a challenging part,” she adds. “It involves a lot of face and body movement. It’s difficult to make sure your face is telling the audience what you want it to be telling.”
Charlotte Latour plays the villainous Ursula.
“These are my friends and I’m not normally rude to them, I hope,” Latour said. “I have to sound and look like I’m evil (and) I’m against them at all odds. No matter what, I want my way —I need my way.”
“The Little Mermaid Jr.” is Ovation’s first student-directed musical. The creative team has been mentored by professionals and embraced to help excel in their responsibilities.
The team includes director Avenley Allen of Londonderry; music director Debrah Hernandez of Chester; choreographer Ryan Kaplan of Windham and stage manager Lizzie Sosa of Londonderry.
Hernandez said she enjoys being on the other side of the creative process.
“It’s been very rewarding and eye-opening,” she said. “I’m learning new ways of teaching. I’m excited for them to enjoy the stage. We’ve pushed them, in a good way, and challenged them.”
Kaplan added it’s been a unique and collaborative experience, learning to create on a different level.
I’m excited to see everything come together, how it all looks when it finally gets put on stage,” Kaplan said. “I hope all of the kids are really proud of themselves.”
Ovation Artistic Director Meg Gore has challenged herself to put young people in positions of leadership for every aspect of this production
“At Ovation, part of our mission is to educate,” Gore said. “I am thrilled to see young adults, who have participated extensively in our programs, learn the skills they need to lead a cast and produce a quality production.”
Other area high school students involved include costume coordinator Maddie Buchanan; house manager Meg Carroll; photographer Hanna Carroll and props coordinator Ava Amaro, all of Londonderry and lighting designer and sound engineer Jonathan Uber and lighting technician Abby Parnell, both of Hampstead.
The youth cast includes Luke Anderson, Connor Burns, Harper Cantella, Liam Craigie, Brady Harlow, Cooper Jean, Katya Kvetkosky, Charlotte Latour, Kamryn Latour, Ava Leahy, Marcella Smith and Sila Yucel of Londonderry; Mirabel Welch of Derry; Grace Perkins of Auburn; and Jenisys Oliver-Joseph of Manchester.
The Matthew Thornton lobby will open an hour before each show. Tickets are $15 and are on sale at OvationTC.com and also at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.