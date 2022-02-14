NORTH ANDOVER — The odds are long against any bill getting passed by the state Legislature.
“There are a lot of bills filed each session, anywhere from 6 to 8 thousand bills, so it requires a lot of advocacy to help bills percolate to the top,” said State Representative Tram Ngyuen.
She was addressing a forum in January where advocacy was both practiced and discussed by The Climate Justice Group from the North Parish Church in North Andover.
Ngyuen and State Representative Christina Minicucci were both at the event, which was held via Zoom and was attended by more than 80 people from North Andover, Lawrence, Boxford, Andover and other communities. Most, but not all of those in the audience were members of the Climate Justice Group.
“Since our group formed in 2015, we have been advocating for environmental and climate justice bills before the Massachusetts legislature,” said Karen Martin, chair of the group. “We know that government must play a part in addressing the climate crisis, and the injustice it worsens.”
They invited Ngyuen and Minicucci so that the representatives could share their thoughts on four bills that are currently in the legislature, and give the group advice on how to advocate effectively on their behalf.
“We were hoping you would be able to talk about why you support the bills, why they might be important, and particularly, how constituent advocacy can help in getting them passed,” Martin said.
Bills must be filed within a month after a new sessions starts, in the January of every odd year, Ngyuen said, after which they are assigned to different committees for review.
“Committees have about a year to hold hearings on all the bills assigned to them, which may sound like a lot of time to you, but given the volume of bills, we have to divvy it up and give each bill the appropriate hearing,” Ngyuen said.
At the point when the forum was held, there were only a few days left before a legislative deadline, February 2, when bills are either reported out of committee, sent for further study, or rejected altogether.
“Now is a chance for you to look at these bills that are being reported out favorably and then try to push them over the finish line, since now we are coming up to the end of the legislative session on July 31,” Ngyuen said.
That is the deadline for sending bills that have been approved by the senate and house to the governor, for his signature or veto.
“So what you can do in the next six months is try to talk with committee members, work with us to push these things through,” Ngyuen said.
Each of the four bills promoted by the Climate Justice Group were discussed by a separate speaker, to inform others in attendance, so they could add their voices to the chorus of advocates. The bills included the Air Quality Bill, which was explained by Carolyn Bonier, who said she supported it partly for personal reasons.
“I live in Lawrence,” Bonier said. “My home is one of about 150 in a 1970s development. My home is one quarter of a mile from Route 495. Especially on muggy, summer days, the air is heavy with the smell of exhaust fumes.”
But Bonier also showed that she was familiar with details of the bill’s provisions, and how these would help to achieve its goal of creating cleaner air.
The bill would “expand outdoor monitoring for black carbon, ultra-fine particulate matter, and criteria pollutants in pollution hot spots,” Bonier said. If passed, the bill would also “require installation of air filters in existing, eligible buildings” within 200 meters of a congested roadway.
Bonier also liked the fact that the Air Quality Bill, along with eliminating mold in homes, would require upgrades on vents when new gas stoves are installed.
“All of the houses in my development were built with gas stoves without outdoor vents,” she said. “Research shows that the pollution inside of a house with an unvented gas stove can be far worse than the pollution outdoors. In Lawrence, we’ve got it inside and outside in terms of pollution problems.”
The other bills included the Building Justice with Jobs Act, which seeks to retrofit 1 million homes by 2030 to use electric heating sources, while creating thousands of new jobs.
“Heating homes in Massachusetts accounts for 27 percent of the state’s carbon emissions, and the bill would reduce this by 50 percent by 2030,” said Nancy Sarro of North Andover, the bill’s advocate at the forum.
Lynn Langton of North Andover spoke in favor of the 100 Percent Clean Act, which would ensure that energy sources for electricity, heating and transportation in the state are clean and renewable.
Dianne Plantamura, who grew up in Lawrence and lives in Groveland, spoke on behalf of the Siting Reform Bill, which seeks to make the process of choosing locations for new power plants more just.
“All too often, polluting power plants, electrical substations and gas compressor stations are concentrated in communities where minority and low income populations and limited English proficient speakers live,” she said.
In explaining her support for all these bills, Minicucci pointed to the personal impact of air pollution on her asthma. She said she also likes the way the four bills share concerns, not only with fighting pollution and creating jobs, but on not overburdening poor and minority communities.
“A lot of times, especially when you’re looking at siting, you notice that many of these (power) facilities are located in North Andover, but they’re located right on the Merrimack River, and they’re located as far as possible from where people in North Andover are living and as close as possible to those three environmental justice communities” in Lawrence, Haverhill and Methuen, she said.
After the forum, everyone who attended was sent fact sheets with information about the bills, and email addresses of legislators on the committees where they are being studied.
By the time February 2 had passed, only one of the four bills, the Building Justice with Jobs Act, had received a favorable report out of committee. But that doesn’t mean the other three are necessarily finished, since bills can be referred for further study, or taken up again in future legislatures.
So there is still plenty for the Climate Justice Group to work on, and Ngyuen told the forum that the best way to advocate is for someone to explain to legislators why he or she cares about an issue.
“Don’t be intimidated by the process,” she said. “We just want to hear from you. We want to hear a bunch of reasons, like you just gave right now, why you support these bills. You don’t need to be experts on them, that’s the job of the committee, to do that research. So we just want to hear that you support this.”