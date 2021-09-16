David Adilman studied rocks as a geologist long before he ever chiseled one into a sculpture.
The Andover resident, whose work is being displayed in the Flying Horse Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit in Hamilton from Sept. 4 to Nov. 28, has spent the majority of his 30-year career in environmental geology, helping clean up contaminated groundwater in bedrock.
In addition to traveling all over America for his job, Adilman took time to tour Europe in his mid-20s, where he saw Auguste Rodin’s “Burghers of Calais” in Paris.
The famous sculpture depicts an incident from the Hundred Years’ War when six men agreed to sacrifice themselves to save their besieged city.
“It was larger than life size,” said Adilman. “You’re walking along and all of a sudden, bam, it just sort of brings you back to a period of time that’s a long time ago, and you looked at their faces and expressions and, wow, that’s quite an act they did.”
Inspired to try his own hand at sculpture, Adilman started working with clay in the mid-90s, while studying technique at the Boston Center for Adult Education, The Carving Studio and Sculpture Center in Vermont, and at The DeCordova Museum in Lincoln.
He eventually started to sculpt stone, and will be represented at the Flying Horse Exhibit by “Howling Wolf,” which he created from a piece of Danby white marble from Vermont.
“I bought this beautiful piece,” Adilman said. “I wanted to try something different. I’ve been wanting to try an animal sculpture. I was obsessed with wolves for a few days, after I saw some pictures someone had in their home. I got a couple of drawings of a howling wolf and the moon and started hitting it.”
He cut out the rough shape with a saw, then finished the rest of “Howling Wolf” with chisels.
“This piece, I drew it out completely to scale before I even started,” Adilman said. “I had the full rendering to scale when I started cutting. I had some idea of where I was going.”
{span}Adilman {/span}initially sculpted with soft stones, such as limestone, before moving on to marble and then granite, which is extremely hard and can only be carved with saws and grinders. But Adilman is drawn to the mineralogy of granite.
“There are certain minerals and impurities in the rock, secondary minerals and colors,” he said. “I’ve been doing Cape Ann granite lately, which is greenish. There’s a place in Wakefield called Old New England Granite where I’ve been buying a lot of granite.”
Adilman, who participated in his first exhibit in 2015, plans to work in clay again soon, but his last eight sculptures have been fashioned from granite.
His love of stone is expressed in surfaces that are left unfinished, sometimes even raw and uncarved, drawing attention to the inherent values of the material.
“I totally gravitate to pieces that are leaving rough stone,” Adilman said.
This is the 12th year that the Flying Horse Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit has been held on the grounds of the Pingree School in Hamilton. Access was limited last year because of COVID-19, but this year visitors may once again tour the works seven days a week, during daylight hours.
The public is also invited to a reception with the artists at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 19. Honorary Chair Daniel Joseph, founder and director of the Pickup Music Project, will speak.
More than 50 sculptures are being featured, including “Butterfly in Flight” by Nancy Schon, who is well known for her “Make Way for Ducklings” sculptures in Boston Public Garden.
The sculptors at this year’s exhibit hail from as far away as Washington state, but most live in New England. The latter include Cassie Doyon, who has lived in Haverhill for 22 years and grew up in Gloucester.
That gave her plenty of opportunities to collect sea glass, which Doyon incorporated in a mosaic image of a horse that won second place in an art contest when she was in third grade.
From that time forward, mosaics were “always on the back of my mind,” Doyon said, even as she worked in clay, sculpture and other media after studying at Salem State, then at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts and Tufts University.
Her interest in mosaics was revived in 2014, when her own daughter was in college in Barcelona, where Doyon visited a park designed by Catalan architect Atonin Gaudi, who featured mosaics in his structures.
“That just did it for me,” Doyon said.
She started off by making functional pieces, such as mosaic mirrors, and still includes sea glass in her work.
“I would use the beach glass that I found around the world,” Doyon explained. “I would collect beach glass everywhere I traveled and incorporated that into the frames of mirrors for a while. From there, I started to get ideas off the internet, and became a member of the New England Mosaic Society, and started taking classes, and from there it exploded and I became obsessed.”
Her two-dimensional works can feature either figurative or abstract styles, and Gloucester still inspires her vision of the world.
“The ocean has always been a big draw for me,” Doyon said. “If I do representational work, the ocean is usually a theme.”
Doyon said she plans two-dimensional works in advance, but three-dimensional works like “Perseverance,” which she is exhibiting at “Flying Horse,” are usually improvised. She has written that her abstract works are often inspired by tribal art.
But her works in a contemporary style still rely on traditional mosaic methods like andamento, which is a term that doesn’t have a good equivalent in English, Doyon said, but has to do with arranging pieces in a certain pattern.
“It means, in a way, to have the tiles flow, to go in a direction,” she said. “It’s all about placement and having a flowing aesthetic, and it was used in ancient mosaic art.”
GO TO THE EXHIBIT
What: 12th Flying Horse Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit
When: Through Nov. 28, open seven days a week during daylight hours. Public is invited to reception with artists Sunday, Sept. 19 at 1:30 p.m. Honorary Chair Daniel Joseph, of the Pickup Music Project, will speak.
Where: Pingree School, 537 Highland St., Hamilton
Info: Free; for more information visit www.pingree.org