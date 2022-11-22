HAVERHILL — The local band, Three Second Chances, recently released a new Christmas song and music video titled “When The Tree Goes Up” that is taking the music scene by storm. The band will be performing at the Boston Common Tree Lighting.
Band members are Jacyn Tremblay of Salem, Mass., vocals; Joey Nicotera of Danvers, vocals and keyboards, and Ben Consoli of Haverhill on vocals and bass
They refer to their new music video an "all-out jingle bell Christmas glitter-bomb holiday feast for the eyes and ears" and said it was entirely made is Tremblay's basement.
Visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=sNIdXfDzajY. The song is also on Spotify and Apple Music. Visit the band at www.threesecondchances.com.
Adoption Day
LAWRENCE — On National Adoption Day, Nov. 18, 10 Massachusetts courts hosted more than 100 adoption events, including 14 finalizations in the Lawrence Juvenile Court - Fenton Judicial Center, according to officials with the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE).
North Andover Fire Dept. Toys for Tots drive begins Nov. 26
NORTH ANDOVER — The town's Fire Department will hold its Toys for Tots drive from Nov. 26 to Dec. 18. New and unwrapped toys are requested and should be dropped off at Fire Station 1, 795 Chickering Road.
For more information contact Lt. Matthew Davis at madavis@northndoverma.gov.
Gale Park tree lighting is Nov. 27
HAVERHILL — The Gale Park Association will hold its 22nd annual Holiday Tree Lighting Sunday, Nov. 27, starting at 5 p.m. The public is invited. This event will include hot cocoa, Haverhill's Christmas Bell, and a visit by Santa. Gale Park is located at the intersection of Kenoza Avenue and Mill Street.
Holiday Craft Fair is Nov. 27
METHUEN — The Methuen SEPAC will hold its annual Holiday Craft Fair Sunday, Nov. 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the gymnasium of the Comprehensive Grammar School, 100 Howe St. All are welcome.
Chamber to hold networking event at new downtown business
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a networking mixer and ribbon cutting at the new Wang's Liquors, 38 Washington St., Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Cost is $10 for members and $20 for future members and includes a cash bar, appetizers, and business card drawings for door prizes.
To register or for more information visit www.merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Holiday Doors event is back
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Garden Club is holding its third annual Holiday Doors of Haverhill event. Homeowners and businesses are encouraged to decorate their front doors in a holiday theme, take a photo of the display and email it to hgcholidaydoors@gmail.com for sharing on the club's social media pages.
