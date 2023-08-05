HAVERHILL — A team of local businesses and community leaders recently joined forces in support of the nonprofit Somebody Cares New England, by committing donations totaling $20,000 to the Washington Street organization.
The idea to raise significant funds for Somebody Cares was initiated by a group of community leaders and business owners during the award ceremony at the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner in June.
Chamber President and CEO Alexandria Eberhardt and the staff and Chamber Board honored Nomsa Ncube, a volunteer with Somebody Cares, with the Community Leadership Award. As Ncube delivered her acceptance remarks, several who were present responded with action, beginning with a $2,500 donation commitment from Sally and Vinny O’Rorke on behalf of Gold Leaf Fine Jewelry, who then issued a donation challenge to others.
The challenge was immediately accepted by John Chemaly, senior VP of Corporate Strategies at PrideStar Trinity EMS. Donation commitments have since been confirmed from Smith Motor Sales in Haverhill, and Brian Dempsey Associates, bringing the total raised to $10,000. Pentucket Bank, a long-time supporter of Somebody Cares, matched the first $10,000 raised, bringing the total raised to $20,000.
The unrestricted donation is being provided to Somebody Cares in support of its food pantry and other programs, with the donors’ only guidance being that the funds should be used where the organization needs it most.
For more information visit online at somebodycaresne.org.
Chamber networking breakfast
METHUEN — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Networking Breakfast Monday, Aug. 21, from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at Pica’s Deli & Ice Cream, 18 Ayres Village Road (Route 97).
Cost is $10 for chamber members and $20 for future members and includes coffee, a continental breakfast, and business card drawings for door prizes.
To register, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Mixer includes backpack drive
LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Networking Mixer and back-to-school Backpack Drive Thursday, Aug. 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Forage Flower Co., 60 Island St., Suite 83.
The event is free for chamber members and $10 for non-members and includes appetizers. Please bring a back-to-school backpack and/or notebooks, binders or any other school supplies.
To register, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Leaders event planned
ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Next Generation Leaders networking event Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 4:40 to 6:30 p.m. in the Lobby Bar Courtyard at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 123 Old River Road.
Cost is $10 for members and $20 for future members and includes food and a cash bar.
To register, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Networking mixer scheduled
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Networking and Referral Mixer Thursday, Sept. 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe, 1280 Boston Road (Route 125).
The event is free for chamber members, $10 for non-members, and includes appetizers and beverages and business card drawings for door prizes.
To register, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Healthcare Breakfast Forum
ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Healthcare Breakfast Forum on Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 123 Old River Road. This breakfast forum takes place during the Chamber’s annual Fall Business Expo, Trade Show and Health and Wellness Fair, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
The breakfast event will feature keynote speaker Dr. Kiame Mahaniah, Massachusetts Undersecretary of Health. The event is free for Chamber members, $10 for future members, and includes a continental breakfast. Guest speakers to be announced.
Please pre-register for this breakfast forum online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
