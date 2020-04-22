Working to keep all businesses afloat, chambers of commerce across the Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire have opened up their resources to everyone who needs them, not just members.
"It's not the time to exclude anyone," said Dougan Sherwood, president of the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce.
In an effort to keep the small business community thriving, these organizations are using their websites, social media and videoconferencing to share information about federal, state and local funding and programs. New programs have also taken shape, designed to drive needed customers to local businesses.
"There is so much information, (people) don't know who to trust and where to get it from, so the chamber has become the one-stop-shop," Joe Bevilacqua, president of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce said.
In New Hampshire, Donna Morris, president of Greater Salem's Chamber of Commerce, is working with other chambers across the state to cultivate a library of webinars that address how to access the federal Paycheck Protection Program, unemployment, other small business loans, and additional information.
Larger chambers are helping the smaller chambers in the state, Morris explained. Any chamber can build a library of webinars from those done across the state.
The Greater Salem chamber, like others, is also allowing anyone to access the webinars by going through their pages.
The Greater Salem chamber is allowing businesses to post to its weekly newsletter that's typically paid but currently free. The chamber is also sharing lots of updates on social media.
In Massachusetts economic development officials at all levels have been working well together, Bevilacqua said.
The Merrimack Valley chamber is putting out a daily business advisory email and hosting webinars twice a week to ensure people get the most up to date information, Bevilacqua said.
In Haverhill, the local chamber has started two GoFundMe programs targeted at helping restaurants and small businesses.
The $4$ program was the first to roll out as restaurants closed, Sherwood said.
The fund matches people's gift card purchases, so the buyer gets a $50 for $25, for instance. Gift card purchases through the program have pumped about $60,000 into local restaurants, and they are currently fundraising for more matching funds, Sherwood said.
The #HaverhillLocal program allows businesses to offer gift cards at a 25% discount, and be reimbursed by the chamber. So a business could sell a $100 gift card for $75 and be reimbursed by the chamber for the other $25.
Both matching programs are available to any Haverhill business, Sherwood said, adding he's thankful for everyone donating and purchasing the gift cards.
"It's clear small businesses are the lifeblood of a community, and Haverhill is no exception. We hope we can include more," Sherwood said.
Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber of Commerce: gdlchamber.org.
Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce: haverhillchamber.com.
Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce: gschamber.com.
Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce: merrimackvalleychamber.com.