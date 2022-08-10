NORTH ANDOVER — Eliza and Keith Barnard weren’t expecting to use their kitchen as a makeshift delivery room last Tuesday morning, but an early active labor forced the couple into quick action to deliver their newborn alone.
Nylah Lou was born at approximately 4 a.m. on August 2, three days before her due date. Her parents didn’t realize she’d arrive so early until two hours prior to the home birth- and only 15 minutes after Eliza’s water broke.
The North Andover residents have been married for nearly three years. After Eliza endured 18 hours of labor during her first delivery, she figured time was on her side and didn’t think twice of stomach pains Monday night.
However, she started tracking contractions and woke her husband at 3 a.m. after determining she had been in labor for 45 minutes.
The two went to the living room as Eliza screamed in pain while Keith tried to offer comfort. Their 21-month-old son, Kohl, slept nearby through all the commotion.
A half hour passed and Eliza decided to relax in the shower. With nothing else he could do, Keith whipped out his laptop to make sure payroll didn’t miss deadline for his telecommunications business, thinking it wouldn’t get done if this labor also lasted 18 hours.
As he loaded the car to head to Winchester Hospital – where she was intended to deliver — Keith found Eliza causally doing her makeup and nails in the bedroom.
“She’s a tough one,” Keith added.
Keith tried to reach their doctor to no avail and frantically called his parents to hurry to the house because he knew their window was closing. A total of five minutes passed and Eliza’s water broke.
“That’s when it got real,” Keith said.
“At the beginning I was super calm, just doing my thing,” Keith said. “Her water breaks and I’m like, ‘let’s go.’ But Eliza wanted to pick out a certain dress, acting like this is casual.”
She thumbed through the laundry to find the right hospital outfit. While Keith didn’t understand his wife’s need to find the perfect dress, that extra time ultimately determined the kitchen as the birthing site.
Now at 3:45 a.m., the couple called 911 because Eliza felt the baby arriving as they were about to leave. The dispatcher started asking them questions, but the couple realized there was no time.
“Eliza yells to me, ‘I think she’s coming, I can’t help it. She’s pushing,’” Keith recalled.
Keith left the dispatcher on speaker phone. He jumped over to help Eliza along the kitchen counter and felt the baby’s head. With Eliza screaming, their baby girl arrived in the kitchen.
“It’s a good thing we have hardwood floors,” Eliza said.
The couple couldn’t hear the dispatcher during the delivery.
“The dispatcher was on the line, but we really couldn’t hear any feedback because it was so loud,” Eliza said.
“It was more, ‘the baby is here, what do I do now,’” Keith said. “It was more reactive than proactive.”
Keith added that he knew to clear fluids from his daughter’s mouth and nose from watching TV shows and movies.
They do recall the dispatcher’s instructions to keep the baby warm, below the mother’s waist and make sure the umbilical cord wasn’t around the neck.
As a team, they shuffled to the couch to wrap the newborn in a blanket. Paramedics still hadn’t arrived on scene.
A police officer got there first. Firefighters and paramedics then cleared additional fluid from the child’s airways and helped Keith cut the umbilical cord – all ten minutes after the birth.
Keith’s parents, Pamela and Gary Barnard, arrived to find their son had delivered their newest grandchild. They also learned her name for the first time – which honors family on both sides.
Both mom and baby were taken to Lawrence General Hospital to get checked out where everyone was determined to be healthy.
The couple knows things could have gone differently. They even credit Eliza’s need for the perfect outfit as a blessing to deliver in the kitchen and not on the roadside.
“There were definitely angels watching over us,” Keith said.
It wasn’t how they pictured Nylah Lou’s birth, but the Barnards are thankful for their teamwork. Although Keith delivered Nylah Lou, he emphasized his wife was the one who gave birth – he was just there to help.
“This is just the cherry on top to the team that we make,” Keith said.
“He’s amazing and really good under pressure, but this was a whole new level,” Eliza said. “Keith and I have known each other for close to ten years. We have gone through a lot. This was truly an experience we will never forget that brought us closer together.”
