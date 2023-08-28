TUESDAY, AUGUST 29
HAVERHILL: Classic Summer Scorchers
Come watch “Suddenly, Last Summer” (1959) starring Elizabeth Taylor and Montgomery Clift.
10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: YA Movie Night
The Teen Room continues our Batman movie marathon with Batman Returns
2:30-4:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Author Talk (Virtual)
A Zoom discussion with debut author Deke Moulton as we celebrate the release of their first book, “Don't Want To Be Your Monster”, a middle grade book about two vampire brothers must set aside their differences to solve a series of murders.
5-6 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Tales & Scales Book Club (Ages 9-13)
Does your kid enjoy fantasy fiction that features dragons? Then they’ll enjoy this book club, where they’ll talk about a dragon-themed book and make dragon crafts, too!
6-7 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Yoga Class
Join certified instructor Kristin Cole for a yoga class suitable for all skill levels. Please bring a yoga mat (if you have one), a water bottle, and wear comfortable clothes that will allow easy movement.
6:30-7:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 30
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays
Come and support your local farmers, to get fresh products, and connect with your neighbors.
10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street
info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
LAWRENCE: 'Bring Your Own Lunch' program
The Rise of Socialism in the Merrimack Valley by local historian Thomas Spitalere.
12-1 p.m., Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson Street at Canal Street
Cost: Free and open to the public
Cold water and snacks are provided and free parking is available in a visitor lot on Mill Street behind Lawrence Heritage.
Info: Rich Padova: 978-794-1655
LAWRENCE: YA Writer's Circle
The library invites young writers to a weekly writing group to collaborate, learn from each other, start new projects, and meet other writers!
3-4:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
PLAISTOW: Cards & Board Games
Wednesdays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Curious Kids (Toddlers-Preschool)
Wednesdays
Let your littles explore and learn with the Montessori toys!
10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
Wednesdays
Whether you enjoy knitting, crocheting, rug braiding, quilting or another form of needle work come join us for Needle Crafters. This is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one. Are you stuck on a stitch or confused by a pattern? Most likely someone in the group can help.
10:30 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
PLAISTOW: Line Dancing
Wednesdays
10:30-11:30 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: $5 per class
Please sign up: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market
Wednesdays June 7 – September 27
This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.
3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway
Info: www.derryhomegrown.org
DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group
Wednesdays
Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group and get access to parenting education, connections, support, family field trips, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing.
5-6 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org/tips
DERRY: Summer Film Series
“War Games”, an atomic age tale about a young man who connects to a military computer, and possibly starts World War III.
5:45 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
PLAISTOW: ‘Spin for Cycle’
Wednesdays in August
A full body workout incorporating power, endurance, strength, and weights that is guaranteed to leave you sweaty and satisfied.
6:30 p.m. Rhythm and Ride, 4 Plaistow Road, Unit C30
Register/info: 603-974-7046 / www.rhythmandridecycle.com/classes
All proceeds to benefit Emmaus
HAVERHILL: Back to School Bingo
Come play bingo and win some candy! This program is geared towards families.
6-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Zoom In! Online Storytime (Ages 2-8)
Would it make your life was easier to listen to read-alouds with your kids from the comfort of your home? Then tune in to our online evening storytime!
6-6:45 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Getting Started with Bullet Journals
Join Nicole to learn about Bullet Journals and how to get started with this customizable organizational tool.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register/info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
THURSDAY, AUGUST 31
GROVELAND: Rainbow Book Club (Teens)
Join Rainbow Book Club for a discussion of “The Sunbearer Trials” by Aiden Thomas.
4-5 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Rainbow Book Club (Virtual)
Teens aged 13-18 are invited to join this monthly virtual LGBTQIA+ book club! Each month we’ll gather over Zoom to discuss a different YA book that features a character from the LGBTQIA+ community, talk about what we liked and didn’t like, and maybe give you a chance to connect with other teens who have similar interests. This month's title is “The Sunbearer Trials” by Aiden Thomas.
4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Razzle Dazzle Night
Methuen Sons of Italy holds Razzle Dazzle Night with dinner on Thursdays.
5 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy, Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street
Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com
ATKINSON: TCMA Jazz Band
The Timberlane Community Jazz Band was formed in the mid-2000's. Directed by John Mainella, they play a repertoire of big band tunes from yesterday and today with a modern, jazzy, swinging edge.
6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
ATKINSON: Mah Jongg
Fridays
Experienced players only please!
1-4:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Fridays
Come and support your local farmers, to get fresh products, and connect with your neighbors.
10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
METHUEN: Grand Opening Celebration
Join Mayor Perry and Methuen officials, state elected officials and the MV Chamber at a new business opening ribbon cutting at Sir Pennycandy's Apothecary, a new candy store and antiques! The event will feature live music from the 50s retro rock and nostalgic band, The Gemstones.
1 p.m., Sir Pennycandy's Apothecary, 246 Broadway
Info: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
PLAISTOW: Friday Flicks – Free Movie
Come watch To Sir With Love on the big screen!
1-3 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
SALEM: Farmers Market
Sundays, May – October
Purchase locally – eat locally and support your community.
10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Mall at Rockingham Park, 77 Rockingham Park Blvd (between Dick's Sporting Goods and Cinemark)
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
ATKINSON: Antique Truck and Car Show
Free admission. Free Parking. Food available for sale.
10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Atkinson Town Common, adjacent to the Fire Dept grounds
Rain date: Sat., September 9
Info: www.atkinson.nhlions.org
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5
EXETER: Hospice Training
Tuesdays, September 5 through October 24
A terminal diagnosis can be a lonely experience.
At a time when understanding is needed most, many Hospice patients find themselves isolated even from family and friends. You can help end that isolation by becoming a Hospice volunteer. They are especially looking for veterans to train to companion with other veterans on Hospice.
9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Conference Room 1B, 4 Alumni Drive
Register: Martha Carlson: 603-580-8949 / 800-540-2981, ext. 8949
ATKINSON: Veterans Club Meeting
1st Tuesday of each month
9:30-10:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
ATKINSON: Film Enthusiast Club
Join this fun fan of films group and view award winning films, documentaries, foreign films and modern classics. Watch the feature film and then join the group in giving a 'thumbs up' review.
1-3 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
PLAISTOW: Red Cross Blood Drive
Volunteer greeters are always welcome!
1-6 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Pre-register at www.RedCrossBlood.org
HAMPSTEAD: Card Night: Come Play 45s
Tuesdays, September 5 to November 28
It’s lots of fun with a great group of people! Bottled water and snacks will be provided.
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
Cost: Free / donations gratefully accepted
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
Wednesdays
This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one
10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
PLAISTOW: Tech Help with Gary
Bring in your device, any necessary account information, device cords and your questions for personalized one-on-one help.
12-4 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Must schedule an appointment: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Sew It Up
Wednesdays
Do you like to sew or want to learn to sew? Join us for this super friendly and welcoming group who like to do all sorts of sewing, including crafts, garments and home decorations.
12:30-230 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
