TUESDAY, AUGUST 29

HAVERHILL: Classic Summer Scorchers

Come watch “Suddenly, Last Summer” (1959) starring Elizabeth Taylor and Montgomery Clift.

10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: YA Movie Night

The Teen Room continues our Batman movie marathon with Batman Returns

2:30-4:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Author Talk (Virtual)

A Zoom discussion with debut author Deke Moulton as we celebrate the release of their first book, “Don't Want To Be Your Monster”, a middle grade book about two vampire brothers must set aside their differences to solve a series of murders.

5-6 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Tales & Scales Book Club (Ages 9-13)

Does your kid enjoy fantasy fiction that features dragons? Then they’ll enjoy this book club, where they’ll talk about a dragon-themed book and make dragon crafts, too!

6-7 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: Yoga Class

Join certified instructor Kristin Cole for a yoga class suitable for all skill levels. Please bring a yoga mat (if you have one), a water bottle, and wear comfortable clothes that will allow easy movement.

6:30-7:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 30

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays

Come and support your local farmers, to get fresh products, and connect with your neighbors.

10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street

info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

LAWRENCE: 'Bring Your Own Lunch' program

The Rise of Socialism in the Merrimack Valley by local historian Thomas Spitalere.

12-1 p.m., Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson Street at Canal Street

Cost: Free and open to the public

Cold water and snacks are provided and free parking is available in a visitor lot on Mill Street behind Lawrence Heritage.

Info: Rich Padova: 978-794-1655

LAWRENCE: YA Writer's Circle

The library invites young writers to a weekly writing group to collaborate, learn from each other, start new projects, and meet other writers!

3-4:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

PLAISTOW: Cards & Board Games

Wednesdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Curious Kids (Toddlers-Preschool)

Wednesdays

Let your littles explore and learn with the Montessori toys!

10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters

Wednesdays

Whether you enjoy knitting, crocheting, rug braiding, quilting or another form of needle work come join us for Needle Crafters. This is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one. Are you stuck on a stitch or confused by a pattern? Most likely someone in the group can help.

10:30 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

PLAISTOW: Line Dancing

Wednesdays

10:30-11:30 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road

Cost: $5 per class

Please sign up: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market

Wednesdays June 7 – September 27

This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.

3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway

Info: www.derryhomegrown.org

DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group

Wednesdays

Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group and get access to parenting education, connections, support, family field trips, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing.

5-6 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org/tips

DERRY: Summer Film Series

“War Games”, an atomic age tale about a young man who connects to a military computer, and possibly starts World War III.

5:45 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

PLAISTOW: ‘Spin for Cycle’

Wednesdays in August

A full body workout incorporating power, endurance, strength, and weights that is guaranteed to leave you sweaty and satisfied.

6:30 p.m. Rhythm and Ride, 4 Plaistow Road, Unit C30

Register/info: 603-974-7046 / www.rhythmandridecycle.com/classes

All proceeds to benefit Emmaus

HAVERHILL: Back to School Bingo

Come play bingo and win some candy! This program is geared towards families.

6-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Zoom In! Online Storytime (Ages 2-8)

Would it make your life was easier to listen to read-alouds with your kids from the comfort of your home? Then tune in to our online evening storytime!

6-6:45 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Getting Started with Bullet Journals

Join Nicole to learn about Bullet Journals and how to get started with this customizable organizational tool.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register/info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

THURSDAY, AUGUST 31

GROVELAND: Rainbow Book Club (Teens)

Join Rainbow Book Club for a discussion of “The Sunbearer Trials” by Aiden Thomas.

4-5 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: Rainbow Book Club (Virtual)

Teens aged 13-18 are invited to join this monthly virtual LGBTQIA+ book club! Each month we’ll gather over Zoom to discuss a different YA book that features a character from the LGBTQIA+ community, talk about what we liked and didn’t like, and maybe give you a chance to connect with other teens who have similar interests. This month's title is “The Sunbearer Trials” by Aiden Thomas.

4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Razzle Dazzle Night

Methuen Sons of Italy holds Razzle Dazzle Night with dinner on Thursdays.

5 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy, Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street

Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com

ATKINSON: TCMA Jazz Band

The Timberlane Community Jazz Band was formed in the mid-2000's. Directed by John Mainella, they play a repertoire of big band tunes from yesterday and today with a modern, jazzy, swinging edge.

6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

ATKINSON: Mah Jongg

Fridays

Experienced players only please!

1-4:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Fridays

Come and support your local farmers, to get fresh products, and connect with your neighbors.

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

METHUEN: Grand Opening Celebration

Join Mayor Perry and Methuen officials, state elected officials and the MV Chamber at a new business opening ribbon cutting at Sir Pennycandy's Apothecary, a new candy store and antiques! The event will feature live music from the 50s retro rock and nostalgic band, The Gemstones.

1 p.m., Sir Pennycandy's Apothecary, 246 Broadway

Info: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

PLAISTOW: Friday Flicks – Free Movie

Come watch To Sir With Love on the big screen!

1-3 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

SALEM: Farmers Market

Sundays, May – October

Purchase locally – eat locally and support your community.

10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Mall at Rockingham Park, 77 Rockingham Park Blvd (between Dick's Sporting Goods and Cinemark)

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

ATKINSONAntique Truck and Car Show

Free admission. Free Parking. Food available for sale. 

10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Atkinson Town Common, adjacent to the Fire Dept grounds

Rain date: Sat., September 9

Info: www.atkinson.nhlions.org

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

EXETER: Hospice Training

Tuesdays, September 5 through October 24

A terminal diagnosis can be a lonely experience.

At a time when understanding is needed most, many Hospice patients find themselves isolated even from family and friends. You can help end that isolation by becoming a Hospice volunteer. They are especially looking for veterans to train to companion with other veterans on Hospice.

9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Conference Room 1B, 4 Alumni Drive

Register: Martha Carlson: 603-580-8949 / 800-540-2981, ext. 8949

ATKINSON: Veterans Club Meeting

1st Tuesday of each month

9:30-10:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

ATKINSON: Film Enthusiast Club

Join this fun fan of films group and view award winning films, documentaries, foreign films and modern classics. Watch the feature film and then join the group in giving a 'thumbs up' review.  

1-3 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

PLAISTOW: Red Cross Blood Drive

Volunteer greeters are always welcome! 

1-6 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Pre-register at www.RedCrossBlood.org

HAMPSTEAD: Card Night: Come Play 45s

Tuesdays, September 5 to November 28

It’s lots of fun with a great group of people! Bottled water and snacks will be provided.

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

Cost: Free / donations gratefully accepted

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters

Wednesdays

This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one

10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

PLAISTOW: Tech Help with Gary

Bring in your device, any necessary account information, device cords and your questions for personalized one-on-one help. 

12-4 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Must schedule an appointment: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Sew It Up

Wednesdays

Do you like to sew or want to learn to sew? Join us for this super friendly and welcoming group who like to do all sorts of sewing, including crafts, garments and home decorations.  

12:30-230 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

