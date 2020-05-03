As families remain close to home, area libraries are still hard at work making sure those who love books and other library offerings remain connected, though not in distance.
Libraries are finding ways to use resources like social media platforms and group meeting opportunities to keep popular programs going, including story times for children, adult book clubs, even specialized activities like online scavenger hunts, mystery games, trivia contests and other gatherings in an effort to keep the library’s role in a community vital during trying times.
In southern Massachusetts, libraries there are keeping up with remote demand to keep patrons updated and engaged in reading materials, book discussion, children's programs and story times.
That includes facilities in Andover, Methuen, Haverhill, and Lawrence, all offering online resources and information with staff already standing by remotely to answer questions patrons might have.
Barbara McNamara, director of the Memorial Hall Library in Andover, said the library is working hard during current challenges to keep services and resources constant as in a "pre-pandemic" stage."
That includes offering 68 hours a week of resource support through a "chat" format for patrons who need help and information.
"We are still responding to patron requests," she said, adding patrons are missing the physical and face-to-face contact with library staff.
Libraries are also planning summer reading programs this time of year. McNamara said it will be a challenge to get that program up and running with so many uncertainties.
"We want to make sure people know we are still here," she said. "We are happy to be able to help them."
Methuen's Nevins Library Director Krista McCleod said the library here is also adapting to current challenges. That includes making sure children have books in their hands.
The community offers several "free libraries" where books are available to communities free of charge. There are nine little free libraries scattered around the community, she said, stocked regularly for people to access books.
"We are always trying to adapt," McCleod said. "We want to make sure we get books into the hands of children."
Southern New Hampshire libraries also remain closed, but programs and support continue for for those who love to read, research and enjoy stories.
At Derry Public Library, staff remains on call, answering phones during certain time frames every day and answering emails from patrons needing information.
The East Broadway library, like most libraries in the area, are also waiving all late fees on books and also library cards are being kept up to date so to be able to access library services and programs that require specific library identification.
Library reference staff member Natasha Bairamova said it’s been a challenge to keep the library’s role in the community vital during these times, but everyone is working hard to come up with new and interesting ideas for engaging patrons of all ages.
“We’re trying,” she said, “and we’re trying to serve all people’s needs. Each of us are doing things separately, but connecting to each other.”
For the younger library fans, there are regular story times streamed on Facebook. Teen readers have information and links on the library’s main page to stay engaged and adults can participate in online programs like book clubs.
Up in East Derry, Taylor Library also offers online resources and programs for patrons of all ages. In Londonderry, the same goes for Leach Library, with programs and other activities offered while families are staying at home.
In Windham, the Nesmith Library also has a full, busy schedule of online resources and activities, from free virtual resources and meetings for adults, to keeping teens online and having library connections through the Teen Advisory Group program.
Plaistow Public Library also offers a long list of remote and online resources and activities for patrons to enjoy until the library opens again.
Board of directors president James Peck said in a statement that the library will continue to function to serve the community.
"We know many people depend on the library, and we very much look forward to reopening as soon as it is safe and prudent to do so," he said.
Plaistow's library also offers a unique service, circulating its sewing machines to help local volunteers who are sewing masks for those in need.
Pets and their owners are also enjoying some online time, with a special "Furry Thursday" program on Facebook, courtesy of the Kelley Library in Salem, New Hampshire. Library fans are encouraged to post photos of their furry friends who are keeping company with families during school work or other fun times.
And most libraries are waiving any late fees until facilities open again.
“We will continue to keep people informed of the new things,” Bairamova said.
Massachusetts
Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St, 978-373-1568, offering virtual program and activities, teen groups, online book discussions and Playful Preschool Story Times for children. Visit haverhillpl.org.
Stevens Memorial Library, North Andover, 345 North Main St., 978-688-9595, online programs, teen activities, children's remote story times. Visit stevensmemlibrary.org.
Nevins Memorial Library, Methuen, 978-686-4080, virtual story times for children, teen activities, online links for book suggestions, research and other information. Visit nevinslibrary.org.
Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence St., 978-620-3600, lawrencefreelibrary.org.
Memorial Hall Library, 2 Main St., Andover, 978-623-8400, mhl.org.
New Hampshire
Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway, 603-432-6140, offering online resources, book discussion, teen groups, social media programs and story times for children. Visit derrypl.org.
Taylor Library, 49 East Derry Road, Derry, 603-432-7186, taylorlibrary.org.
Nesmith Library, 8 Fellows Road, Windham, 603-432-7154, nesmithlibrary.org.
Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St., 603-382-6011. Facebook story times, virtual Lego club, pickup craft programs, online resources offered. Visit plaistowlibrary.com.
Kelley Library, 234 Main St., Salem, 603-898-7064, online Zoom programs, music and craft activities, story times, Furry Thursdays on Facebook for pet owners, school homework help and book suggestions. Visit kelleylibrary.org.