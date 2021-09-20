If we are all created equal, then why are there social hierarchies, ranking people from bottom to top?
That question is addressed in the book “Caste: The Origins of our Discontent,” by Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson, which the public can discuss at a “Commonwealth Watch Party and Conversation” at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 22.
The virtual program will include a pre-recorded video presentation by Wilkerson, followed by a live discussion with Roopika Risam, a professor at Salem State University, and former State Rep. Byron Rushing.
“They will be responding to Isabel’s talk and some of the ideas in her book ‘Caste,’” said Krista McLeod, director of Nevins Library in Methuen, who will be moderating the event along with Molly Fogarty, director of Springfield City Library.
“I think it’s just really full of interesting ideas about where our society is and where we are going. She’s a very thoughtful writer.”
Wilkerson’s video is appearing through a collaboration with The Library of Congress National Book Festival, which is going virtual for a second year because of the pandemic. But this year they are inviting libraries across the country to host their own local events using the festival’s lectures and videos.
Nearly 450 people have already registered for the Watch Party, and they will be able to type questions into the chat feature on Zoom, which moderators will share with Risam and Rushing.
“It’s an easy link to connect to,” McLeod said. “I think it will be easy for people to join the party.”
Rushing advocated for economic and social justice throughout his 36 years in the Massachusetts House of Representatives, while also helping to found the Library Caucus in the Legislature and serving as a trustee of the Boston Public Library.
Risam, who teaches in both the education and English departments at Salem State, conducts research in post-colonial studies and the digital humanities. She said that Wilkerson’s book looks at caste as an overarching category that helps us to understand inequality in different cultures, at different times.
But Risam thinks there are limits to this “decontextualized and ahistorical” approach, which becomes apparent when Wilkerson compares the operation of caste in the United States, Nazi Germany and India.
“When you make those comparisons, you fail to appreciate what is motivating the hierarchies in those countries,” Risam said. “In India, for example, it comes out of a religious tradition. In Nazi Germany, it comes out of xenophobia and historical ways the Jewish people were treated in Europe. In the U.S., it comes out of slavery.”
But Risam said that Wilkerson’s book does succeed in asking people to look at questions of inequality in our own culture.
“What I’m saying is, that it is really a call to look inward at inequality beyond black and white, to look at inequalities of other ethnic and racial groups, but to understand that prejudices against other racial and ethnic groups are rooted in anti-blackness in the first place,” she said.
The “Commonwealth Watch Party and Conversation” is being sponsored by the Massachusetts Center for the Book, the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners, and dozens of libraries across the Commonwealth, including those in Haverhill, Andover, North Andover, Beverly and Manchester-by-the-sea.
McLeod said an informal group of local libraries was founded by Stefani Traina of Andover, which is called Libraries Working Toward Social Justice, that are working together to address the kinds of issues that will be discussed in the Commonwealth Watch Party.
McLeod, who has worked at Nevins for 29 years, also said that digital platforms like Zoom have changed the way the library delivers programs to patrons, either by allowing them to stay at home, or by letting them attend book clubs in Methuen while they’re in Florida for the winter.
“One of the few good things about the pandemic has been that we are thinking of new ways to bring books, readers and authors together, whether in the virtual environment or at live events,” she said.
Registration for the “Commonwealth Watch Party and Conversation” is available at https://bit.ly/NBF2021MassWatchParty.