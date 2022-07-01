Long-time NBA scout Jeff Nelson helped me pen a post-mortem on the 2021-22 Boston Celtics.
It was a great year. Jayson Tatum leaped to another level as a player. Jaylen Brown did too. They just ran out of gas, particularly Tatum, at the very end.
Nelson noted two things:
The Celtics must add a “good” point guard and a wing player off the bench who can shoot 3’s.
Well, on July 1, both things happened.
The Celtics acquired point guard Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers for Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan and next year’s first round draft pick.
Within an hour it was announced the Celtics signed veteran free agent Danilo Gallinari, who was released by the San Antonia Spurs after a trade with the Atlanta Hawks, a 6-foot-10 small forward/wing noted for his 3-point shooting.
If you heard some applause in the Bradford area, it was probably Nelson.
“The Celtics just got better,” said Nelson. “They needed a play-maker at the point guard position and they got a good one. Brogdon can create offense for himself and others. And Gallinari gives them size, experience and a nice three-point shot off the bench. It was a big day for the Celtics.”
It was also a big day for Celtics president Brad Stevens, said Nelson.
“I believe Danny Ainge and Brad Stevens believe in a lot of the same things in terms of basketball, X’s and O’s, etc.,” said Nelson. “But one big difference is Ainge would never move a first round pick. He coveted them. But when the Pacers say we want a first-rounder for Brogdon, he says ‘Take it.’”
Over his last two seasons, Brogdon, who turns 30 in December, averaged 20 points, 6 assists and 2 turnovers.
Gallinari, who turns 34 in August, became a role player over his last two years in Atlanta, seeing his time drop from the 30 minutes per game to just over 24 minutes. He averaged about 12.5 points off the bench.
Both are very good free throw shooters with Gallinari over 91 percent over his last six seasons and Brogdon at 88 percent for his career.
As for the Celtics being done, Nelson isn't so sure.
"I think Stevens is going to make another move," said Nelson. "I'm not saying Kevin Durant. But I feel like one more important move is coming. Stay tuned."
Interesting.
Stay tuned!
