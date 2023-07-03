DERRY — The Center for Life Management will hold its 15th annual benefit concert and silent auction on Friday, July 14, with doors opening at 6 p.m. at Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St.
Proceeds from the event provide mental health services for uninsured and underinsured children, families and adults within the local community.
Bruce in the USA, a musical experience that delivers the authentic sound of the legendary Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, will perform at the concert.
“Music brings people together and we hope that our concert will bring people together to show their support and be mental health champions,” said Vic Topo, President and CEO of the Center for Life Management.
“Over these 15 years, the concert has been a way for us to bring the conversation about mental illness to the forefront and let the community know the Center for Life Management is here to meet their mental health care needs,” he added.
The local nonprofit mental health center provides comprehensive services to individuals within eleven communities in Southern New Hampshire including Derry, Salem, Plaistow, Atkinson, Danville, Chester, Hampstead, Newton, Sandown, Pelham and Windham.
The Center for Life Management has worked to break the barrier of stigma associated with mental illness so that people can receive the help they need, said Topo.
“With proper treatment, mental illness doesn’t have to take over a person’s life or lead to hardships like broken relationships, unhealthy coping strategies or substance misuse, struggles with employment, housing, thoughts of suicide or other crises.”
Tickets are on sale, at TupeloMusicHall.com. The event also features an online silent auction. Attendance at the event is not required to bid on the auction. Items up for bidding can be viewed at clmauctionraffle.maxgiving.bid.
For more information or to make a donate to the Center of Life Management, visit centerforlifemanagement.org.
For questions about the event or becoming a sponsor, contact Melissa Ballard Sullivan at 603-965-0770.
Ordway Park announces July lineup
HAMPSTEAD — Hampstead Cable TV will return free Wednesday night concerts to Ordway Park, 599 Main St., beginning July 5.
All concerts begin at 6 p.m.
Musicians returning include Steve Blunt & Friends and The Last Duo. The Monadnock Bluegrass Band will also return on July 19 by popular demand. Winding up the July series will be first-time, rock cover band, Key Elements.
There are three parking lots at Ordway Park.
For more information, call 603-560-5069.
Homegrown Farm & Artisan Market is back
DERRY — Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisan Market is back for its sixth season every Wednesday at 1 West Broadway.
The market runs for 18 weeks through September.
There is plenty of free parking available on the street and at two nearby municipal lots.
Patrons can expect to be able to purchase ingredients for a complete meal, and to buy some grab and go foods as well. This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries and more.
There will also be live music, children’s activities and artist demonstrations.
For more information, visit derryhomegrown.org, email info@derryhomegrown.org or call 603-479-5918.
